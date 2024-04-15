Why Star Trek: Discovery season 5 is a sequel to Next Generation episode, showrunner explains

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 aired its first two episodes on Thursday, April 4, 2024, and the premiere episodes of the finale season bear a stark resemblance to an episode from Star Trek: The Next Generation. As it turns out, the episode was a sequel to one of the episodes in the show titled The Chase, which is featured in season 6 of the show.

After the show aired, Comicbook.com got in touch with showrunner Michelle Paradise, who explained what went into their decision to go with a sequel for the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode. She said:

"Someone brought it up in the room. It was an episode that had kind of stuck with me just because it explores such big ideas and then at the end, they just kind of, they move on and I had so many questions at the end of that episode and of course, in the episode, they're not named Progenitors, we named them that and we were actually wondering back in season four, if they should be part of that season. and then as the story continued in season four with the 10-C, it just became too much to include them."

She added:

"But the idea of the progenitors and what that meant and the kinds of questions that we were all asking sort of stuck with us. And so when we came into Season 5, knowing that we wanted kind of an action-adventure season, we returned to that idea of how life was seeded in the galaxy and what that might have been like and who did it and how and all of that and it then became the core of our adventure."

What is Star Trek: Discovery season 5 about?

The official synopsis for Star Trek: Discovery season 5 reads:

"The fifth and final season will find Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well… dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

In the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 5, titled Red Detective, Captain Burnham and the folks at the USS Discovery are tasked with the recovery of an item of historical significance that is hidden inside an 800-year-old Romulan vessel. They go about their shenanigans but discover in the process that they are not the only ones looking for it and that there is a lot at stake.

In the second episode of the show, under the guardianship of the Saru, the crew of the USS Discovery ventures into the great unknown to uncover secrets that are capable of changing their lives completely. They might be setting off to unearth treasures that could be very beneficial for the crew.

In the latest episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 5, released on Thursday, April 11, 2024, the crew tries to uncover the secrets of the historical artifacts they are tasked to find and make some progress in that regard.

Where can you watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5?

You can watch all three released episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 on Paramout+. However, the show can currently only be accessed by residents of the United States. People residing elsewhere would have to resolve to use a VPN to access episodes of the season.

The next episode of Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will air on Paramount+ on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

