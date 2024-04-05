7 best Star Trek: Discovery episodes to revisit as season 5 releases

The latest installment in the Star Trek franchise, Star Trek: Discovery season five, is set to take viewers on the final journey with Captain Michael Burnham. Created by Bryan Fuller (Voyager) and Alex Kurtzman (Star Trek: Picard), the show updated the franchise to keep it relevant in the age of streaming.

The seventh Star Trek series revived the franchise and brought the crew of the starship USS Enterprise to viewers in the form of an anthology series. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Michael Burnham and her companions in the USS Discovery travel into the far reaches of space in an attempt to meet new lifeforms and discover new planets."

Episodes one and two of season five were released on Thursday, April 4, 2024. This article will take a look at the seven best Star Trek: Discovery episodes that fans can watch while they await the rest of season five.

7 best Star Trek: Discovery episodes to watch

7) Season 1 Episode 15 - Will You Take My Hand?

Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) was falsely accused and imprisoned for starting the Federation-Klingon War that ended in episode 15 of the first season. The season finale showcases Michael Burnham getting acquitted of her crimes as she is accepted as part of the Starfleet.

A still from Will You Take My Hand? (Image via CBS)

The episode makes it to the list as it wraps up the war in Season 1 with Burnham's help and offers a sense of vindication.

6) Season 1 Episode 1 - The Vulcan Hello

The series premiere of the show, The Vulcan Hello, introduces the Kelpiens. The episode focuses on Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) and First Officer Michael Burnham as the latter takes command of the ship. Burnham orders a strike on the Klingon vessel.

A still from The Vulcan Hello (Image via CBS)

The pilot has been credited to be one of the best opening episodes of the Star Trek franchise for its cinematography.

5) Season 3 Episode 1 - That Hope Is You, Part 1

This Star Trek: Discovery episode comes with one of the best moments in the franchise as it begins with the destruction of the Federation 900 years into the future owing to The Burn. The Discovery crew is required to restore all operations that were halted for a century.

A still from That Hope Is You, Part 1 (Image via CBS)

The episode introduces viewers to a fresh start while keeping canon and continuity in check simultaneously being set in the 32nd century with all past events in mind.

4) Season 2 Episode 1 - Brother

The first episode of the second season of Star Trek: Discovery explores the relationship Spock and Michael share. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, this episode has Captain Pike join hands with Discovery to investigate seven red signals that show up across the Universe.

A still from Brother (Image via CBS)

Combining an interesting plot with a surprise guest star, the episode brings up the stakes for the entire season.

3) Season 1 Episode 13 - What's Past Is Prologue

This Star Trek: Discovery episode has Burnham suggest to the Emperor to allow her to establish contact with the USS Discovery. As there is a fallout between the two, Burnham builds a bio-weapon with the help of Mirror Stamets and escapes capture dramatically.

A still from What's Past Is Prologue (Image via CBS)

What's Past Is Prologue puts Michelle Yeoh's martial arts skills on display along with excellent special effects to build on the story of the Mirror Universe.

2) Season 2 Episode 14 - Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2

The episode titled Such Sweet Sorrow has the USS Discovery stand against Control's Section 31 fleet to save the future. The Red Angel directs the Discovery through a wormhole such that they leap into the 32nd Century. Michael bids farewell to Spock.

A still from Such Sweet Sorrow (Image via CBS)

The penultimate episode of the season has Captain Pike and the Enterprise struggling to save Discovery and sets the stage for the final episode. The emotional journey of the characters makes this episode one of the best.

1) Season 2 Episode 8 - If Memory Serves

If Memory Serves, one of the best Star Trek: Discovery episodes, has Burnham and Spock set on an expedition to Talos IV. There, they are forced to face their past owing to Spock's healing journey. Spock realizes that he has encountered Red Angels a couple of times in the past warning him of danger in the future.

A still of If Memory Serves (Image via CBS)

Making reference to The Cage, If Memory Serves makes good use of a pre-existing canon to effectively establish a threat to the universe of Star Trek.

Catch the new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery as they air weekly on Paramount+.