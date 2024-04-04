Star Trek: Discovery season 5 will be based on a galaxy-spanning adventure. In this final installment of the series, Captain Burnham and the Discovery crew will uncover a centuries-hidden ancient power. Furthermore, they will embark on a mission across the galaxy to find it. However, dangerous enemies will also seek this power. Therefore, they will do anything to claim it for themselves.

Notably, this season will bring new characters into the mix, intensifying the quest marking the final chapter of Star Trek: Discovery. The last installment of the show made its global premiere, with episodes 1 & 2 released on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

What time will Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episodes 1 & 2 come out

A still of the characters from Star Trek: Discovery. (Image via Instagram/@startrek)

Star Trek: Discovery season 5, episodes 1 & 2 premiered on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 12 AM PT. Below is the release schedule for the premiere across all timezones:

Timezone Release date Release time Pacific Time Wednesday, April 3, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Wednesday, April 3, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, April 4, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, April 4, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, April 4, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, April 4, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 4, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Thursday, April 4, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episodes 1 & 2?

Fans of the franchise can watch Star Trek: Discovery season 5, episodes 1 and 2 on Paramount+. This platform offers all the seasons of the series. Additionally, in some regions like Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, Seasons 2 and 3 are also available on the Pluto TV “Star Trek” channel. In Canada, the series airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and is available to stream on SkyShowtime.

What to expect from Star Trek: Discovery season 5

A poster of Star Trek: Discovery. (Image via Instagram/@startrek)

In the first two episodes of season 5, viewers can expect Captain Michael Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery to embark on an epic journey across the galaxy. Significantly, their mission will involve uncovering a mystery surrounding an ancient power that has been deliberately hidden for centuries.

The official synopsis of season 5 reads as follows:

“The fifth and final season finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries.

It further states:

But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”

Regarding the cast, the previous ensemble is returning. This includes Sonequa Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, and others.

Furthermore, there are new additions to the cast, such as Elias Toufexis, who will play L’ak, and Eve Harlow, who will play Moll. Between the two, L’ak is highlighted as the main villain of the season and is described as tough, impulsive, and fiercely protective.

With a total of ten episodes, this fifth installment of the series marks the concluding chapter for Star Trek: Discovery.