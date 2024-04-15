Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 3, titled Jinaal, the crew of the USS Discovery encounters both danger and mystery. The episode saw Captain Michael Burnham and Cleveland Booker pass a crucial test on the planet Trill, proving they are worthy of pursuing the Progenitors' treasure.

Meanwhile, Commander Rayner struggles to adapt to his new role on the Discovery as he finds it hard to connect with the crew. In a significant twist, Moll and L'ak, working covertly, plant a mysterious device on Ensign Adira Tal, posing an unknown threat to the team.

The episode deepens the intrigue surrounding the Progenitors' treasure, which is revealed to have been hidden by six scientists in the 24th century to protect it. After these pivotal developments, fans of the franchise anticipate the next episode, i.e., Episode 4, which will be released on April 18, 2024.

When will Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 4 come out?

A still of the characters from the show. (Image via Instagram/@Star Trek)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, Episode 4, titled Face the Strange, will be released on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 12 a.m. PT. Below is the release schedule for the premiere across all time zones:

Time zone Release date Release time Pacific Time Thursday, April 18, 2024 12:00 AM Central Time Thursday, April 18, 2024 2:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, April 18, 2024 3:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, April 18, 2024 7:00 AM Central European Time Thursday, April 18, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern European Time Thursday, April 18, 2024 9:00 AM Indian Standard Time Thursday, April 18, 2024 12:30 PM Japan Standard Time Thursday, April 18, 2024 4:00 PM

Where to watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Episode 4?

A still of the character from the show. (Image via Instagram/@Star Trek)

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, episode 4 will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus, where all the series' seasons are hosted.

In other countries such as Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, viewers can watch Seasons 2 and 3 on Pluto TV’s Star Trek channel. Meanwhile, in Canada, the series is aired on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and is also available on SkyShowtime.

What can fans expect from Star Trek: Discovery season 5 episode 4?

In Star Trek Discovery season 5, episode 4, fans can expect tensions to augment. With Moll and L'ak setting a trap, Adira may face imminent danger. This development hints at a potential hostage situation or a significant threat aboard the USS Discovery.

Furthermore, the device Moll secretly attached to Adira could serve various purposes to complicate the crew's mission. Additionally, the clue to the Progenitors' treasure that Captain Burnham and her team are analyzing might lead them to the Tzenkethi system, although diplomatic hurdles could delay their journey.

Additionally, season 5, being the series finale, will feature a treasure-hunt structure reminiscent of Indiana Jones, which will appeal to long-time Star Trek fans and newcomers alike. The adventure to mysterious hidden power introduces new threats and characters, including the outlaw duo Moll and L'ak.