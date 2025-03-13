Invincible season 3 ending explained: Did Cecil betray Mark's trust once again?

The Invincible season 3 finale, titled I Thought You'd Never Shut Up, premiered on Amazon Prime Video just today on March 13, 2025. Bringing a close to the third season of the show, the episode brought in an explosive conclusion that saw Mark take on his most difficult challenge yet - the Viltrumite warrior known as Conquest.

Warning: Spoilers for the Invincible season 3 finale to follow and some gore content will be mentioned as well. Reader discretion is advised.

In the Invincible season 3 finale, viewers finally get to see what this season has been building up to. Delivering the show's most devastating battle yet between Mark and Conquest, the episode sees Mark successfully defeating the Viltrumite, but he also faces another betrayal from Cecil who has his own interests in mind.

Why is Cecil keeping Conquest alive?

Conquest is being kept in secret by Cecil (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

After Mark defeats Conquest, he is left extremely injured. Conquest's body is left mutilated as well with his face being bashed into smithereens. This leads Cecil and the GDA to retrieve his body. After Mark wakes up from his injuries and is on his way to recovery, he asks Cecil to show him where Conquest's body is. When Mark sees the body, he asks Cecil to burn it and do nothing else with it.

However, Cecil has other plans in his mind. Instead of burning the body, he betrays Mark's trust once again and rather keeps the body encased underground in a GDA facility under 400 tons of steel. He plans to let Conquest heal from his wounds and come back to life so that he can ask him how to stop the Viltrumites in the future.

Given that in Invincible season 3, Mark and Cecil had a huge falling out over the latter rehabilitating criminals so that the GDA can use them for their interests, this will certainly cause more tension between the two in the future. However, rest assured, this isn't the last fans have seen of Conquest.

How does Mark defeat Conquest in Invincible season 3?

A still from Mark vs Conquest (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

The majority of the Invincible season 3 finale focuses on Mark's fight with Conquest. Throughout the fight, he is helped out by Oliver, who is dispatched very easily by the Viltrumite warrior, and Atom Eve as well. Mark also ends up suffering broken bones in his legs and both hands - and while he tries to return to battle, Eve keeps Conquest at bay.

However, Conquest is able to get the better of Eve in the Invincible season 3 finale and almost ends up killing her. This leads to Mark letting out his rage and taking on Conquest once more. However, the near-death experience causes Eve to heal her body once again and leave out a huge beam, hurting Conquest immensely. As she falls to the ground, Mark then pins Conquest to the ground.

He continues to bash his head into Conquest's head as both his arms are broken - and this leaves the Viltrumite's head being caved into the ground and becoming extremely disfigured.

Rexplode's funeral takes place in the Invincible season 3 finale

Rexplode also has his funeral take place during the Invincible season 3 finale. After having sacrificed himself during the Invincible War in episode 7, every hero gathers by to celebrate his life and acknowledge his bravery. During the funeral, Rudy especially gives a heartfelt speech and says that he will be changing his name to Rex so that his legacy can continue to live on.

Even Eve ends up giving a speech but can't get through it as she is still heartbroken due to how close the two were. This leads to Mark comforting her and they go back home together.

The Invincible season 3 finale features a montage of setups

Battle Beast returns in the Invincible season 3 finale (Image via @InvincibleHQ on X)

During the ending of Invincible season 3, viewers are also treated to a montage of setups that show what fans can expect from season 4 of the series. During the montage, they get to see the Sequids assembling in the sewers as they get ready to take over the planet.

Aside from that, fans also get to see Angstrom Levy's hand being fixed by the Technicians after it is chopped off in episode 7. However, they demand he find a new home for them as their original home is currently in ruins. Fans can certainly expect to see more of Levy helping out the Technicians in season 4.

And lastly, fans also get an update on what's going on with Battle Beast. The last they saw him was in Invincible season 3 episode 4 taking out a Viltrumite warrior. Well, here he can be seen floating in space frozen and taken in by a cargo ship as he slowly starts waking up.

Does the Invincible season 3 finale have a mid-credits scene?

The season 3 finale does indeed have a mid-credits scene. After fans last got to see Damien Darkblood being banished to hell in season 1, the character pops up here once again and is seemingly summoning the Lord of Hell - could be Satan himself perhaps. In the scene, he promises that he will be restoring the lord to his infernal state.

This will be done by them conjuring someone with a darkened heart that they can control. It certainly looks like Damien might be referring to Omni-Man here as he was ultimately responsible for Damien being banished to hell - but given that Mark recently has gone through quite the ringer as well, he could certainly be on the list too.

Fans can tune in for the Invincible season 3 finale as it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

