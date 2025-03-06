Who does Jeffrey Dean Morgan voice in Invincible season 3? Actor's villainous role revealed

Invincible season 3 episode 7 premiered today on Amazon Prime Video. The episode, which was titled What Have I Done?, was released on the streaming service on March 6, 2025, and finally featured a massive event that certainly shook the entire Invincible fanbase in the best way possible. However, it also introduced a brand-new character that fans of the comics will be ecstatic to see.

Ad

Warning: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 7 are to be mentioned below. Reader discretion is advised.

In Invincible season 3 episode 7, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan finally makes his big debut in the show. Best known for starring in shows like Supernatural, The Boys, and The Walking Dead, and also being in Zack Snyder's Watchmen, the actor is beloved by fans. Now adding to his superhero and comic book filmography, he takes on the villainous role of Conquest in the animated show.

Ad

Trending

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

Who is Conquest in Invincible season 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Invincible season 3 episode 7 finally gives fans a look towards Conquest. While not much about the character is revealed in the show, fans can always turn to comic books to learn more about the character. In the comics, Conquest was created by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley and he is one of the most feared Viltrumites ever.

In the books, he was born on Viltrum and is one of the few of his species to have survived the scourge virus which almost wiped his entire planet off. He sports a scarred eye and a robotic arm and has even served his species on the dangerous planet inhabited by the Rognarr. He is someone who takes immense pleasure in battle and brings a twisted ideology, making him a brutal foe.

Ad

Like every Viltrumite, Conquest has the same level of strength as his species, but his brutal and violent nature is what makes him so dangerous.

Conquest's arrival in Invincible season 3 episode 7 explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the end of Invincible season 3 episode 7, Mark can be seen helping the clean-up crew in Manhattan after the Invincible War. Having just told Cecil that he will help him but never work for him, Mark decides to take a breather as he just finds a dead body in the debris. That's when he is met by a Viltrumite stranger who reveals himself to be Conquest.

Conquest tells Mark to get ready for his arrival and to also get ready to take over the planet - and if Mark disagrees with him, he will kill him. However, Mark tells him that this isn't a good time to do this. Conquest then lets Mark know that he knew Mark would resist and that he has never failed in taking over a planet. He then threatens Mark with a fight.

Ad

Mark then tells him that given the days he has been through, he just wants to punch someone really hard. Episode 7 then ends with the two charging against each other as the screen cuts to black the moment they are about to make contact.

Going into the season finale of Invincible season 3, fans can certainly expect to see one of the bloodiest and most brutal battles in the story take place.

Ad

For further updates on the show, be sure to stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback