Invincible season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Who was the Viltrumite warrior visiting Mark?

Invincible season 3 episode 7, titled What Have I Done?, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025. Being the penultimate outing of this season, the episode finally treats fans to the Invincible War which has been teased since season 2 now. With a bunch of evil Invincible variants being unleashed on Earth, Mark and other superheroes must do their best to stop them.

Warning: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 7 and some gore content to be mentioned below. Reader discretion is advised.

While the Invincible War is the big event of Invincible season 3 episode 7, it only takes place for the first half of the episode as the second half deals with its aftermath. However, the big setup comes at the end where fans finally get a tease about the arrival of Conquest, and it effectively gives fans an idea of what's set to come in the finale.

Conquest arrives on Earth at the end of Invincible season 3 episode 7

Conquest arriving on Earth in the comics (Image via Image Comics)

Following the Invincible War, Mark begins helping out with the clean-up as many cities like New York, Chicago, New Delhi, and more, are level. Causing a lot of destruction and deaths, Cecil then decides to enlist Mark as the new leader of the Guardians of the Globe. However, Mark disagrees but lets Cecil know that he appreciates him looking out for him still - even though they have a ton of animosity.

Following this, Mark goes back out into the world to help with the cleanup but when he sees a dead body it's too much for him to take. He then takes a breather but is then visited by the Viltrumite warrior known as Conquest. Brandishing only one eye and a robotic hand with a big build, he lets Mark know that he has been sent by the Viltrum empire to help take over the planet.

Mark tells Conquest that this isn't the right time. However, Conquest warns Mark that this is why he was sent here because the empire knew that Mark would resist. This leads to Mark telling Conquest that he has just been through hell right now and all he wants to do right now is punch someone really hard. Conquest and Mark then charge at each other as Invincible season 3 episode 7 cuts to credits.

Who is Conquest in Invincible season 3 episode 7?

While Invincible season 3 episode 7 doesn't give much detail about who Conquest is, fans can always turn to the comics to learn more about him. In the comic books, Conquest is a feared Viltrumite warrior and was created by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley. Being one of the few Viltrumites to have survived the scourge virus, it makes him an already deadly foe.

Sporting a scarred eye and a robotic arm, he is an extremely tough and formidable foe who is pretty much rage incarnate. Having spent time on Rognarr, it makes him a seasoned warrior of the Viltrum empire. In the comics, he arrives on the scene to let Mark know about his duty to the Viltrum empire. But when Mark disagrees, it leads to a brutal and bloody fight.

Fans can expect this to continue on in episode 8 as Invincible season 3 episode 7 sets this up in a huge way.

Invincible War sees much destruction and deaths take place

The evil Invincible variants (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

In Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans finally get to see the Invincible War take place. During the event, Angstrom Levy unleashes multiple evil Invincible Variants on Mark's Earth and they immediately start causing massive amounts of destruction everywhere. This leads to Mark, alongside many of Earth's superheroes, having to come together to take the variants out.

With a total of 18 variants being let loose, it sees various cities being leveled and more. During the fight, the disbanded Guardians face off against an evil variant too, and Rex ends up sacrificing himself to take him out. Atom Even is left majorly injured as well and put on life support and Mark is heartbroken by all the destruction taking place around him.

However, on day three of the Invincible War, when Angstrom Levy assembles all the remaining variants together, they end up turning on him. This is because Levy had promised each variant a different promise and it turns out that he basically had played them in this scenario. He then sends them to the same dimension where Mark had previously defeated him with no way out.

How is Angstrom Levy still alive?

Angstrom Levy in Invincible season 3 episode 7 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Following his battle with Mark at the end of Invincible season 2, Invincible season 3 episode 7 reveals that Angstrom was alive thanks to multiversal doctors retrieving his body. He had a plan created in advance incase if Mark turned out to be beyond his capabilities.

Following Mark's brutal beatdown, Levy opened a portal and crawled into it. As his face was completely disfigured, the doctors performed a painful operation on him which left him heavily scarred.

Mark faces off against Angstrom Levy again

In disbelief that Angstrom is alive, Cecil lets Mark know of his location. Mark immediately leaves Eve's side and goes to face off against Angstrom. Angstrom reveals that he let all this happen so that the public could finally start fearing Invincible. However, Mark doesn't hear any of it and immediately goes off to dispatch him.

After a difficult battle, Mark is finally able to gain the upper hand of Angstrom and grabs a hold of him. Oliver then ends up arriving on the spot and tells Mark to kill Angstrom. A reluctant Mark tells Angstrom that he has left him no choice and just as Mark is about to kill him, Levy opens up a portal and escapes - but his arm is cut off due to the portal closing at the wrong moment.

He asks the doctors to fix him up - but they only agree to do so if Angstrom agrees to work for them now.

Mark faces off against Powerplex again

Invincible vs Powerplex (Image via @InvincibleHQ on X)

With the Invincible War taking place in Invincible season 3 episode 7, Powerplex takes part in the fight as well. He helps with the clean-up and even takes on a few variants by himself. He gains satisfaction out of this as he finally gets to see Invincible finally having his reputation ruined.

However, following the Invincible War, when the real Mark arrives to help with the cleanup, Powerplex immediately starts berating him for being there. After a small fight, Powerplex is taken away from the location.

With so much having gone down in Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans can certainly expect to see an explosive season finale as the fight between Mark and Conquest continues next week.

Fans can tune in to watch Invincible season 3 episode 7 as it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

