Invincible season 3 episode 7 preview: Angstrom Levy unleashes Mark's evil variants 

Invincible season 3 episode 7, the penultimate episode of the show titled What Have I Done?, is all set to premiere this week on Amazon Prime Video. The first look at the episode was revealed yesterday by @InvincibleHQ on X and it finally gave fans a sneak peek at what's to come. With the show heading into its final two episodes, it certainly looks like things are about to get intense.

Ad

In the preview for Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans get to see Angstrom Levy unleash an army of evil Invincible variants on Mark's earth. This effectively will be the beginning of the Invincible War, a short event in the Invincible comics that came with a bunch of implications and aftermath.

With this being the penultimate outing of this season, fans can certainly expect Invincible season 3 episode 7 to be a big outing with some explosive action that will take Mark Grayson to his limit.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: Potential spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 7 to be mentioned below. Reader discretion is advised.

What is the Invincible War that will be featured in Invincible season 3 episode 7?

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans will finally get to see the beginning of the Invincible War. The entire season has been building up to this moment with the return of Angstrom Levy. In episode 6, fans got to see in the post-credits sequence that he has been spying on Mark and has an army of evil Invincible variants ready at his disposal and is all set to unleash them on Mark's earth.

Ad

In the comics, the Invincible War is a one-issue event which sees a bunch of Invincible Variants from across the multiverse arriving on Earth and laying waste to the planet. This ends up with every superhero on Earth having to get involved in the war as a brutal and bloody battle takes place. This happens due to Angstrom Levy still wanting to take revenge on Mark after what he did to him.

Ad

After Angstrom was defeated by Mark, a bunch of multiversal doctors retrieved his body and nursed him back to health. However, he was left disfigured, which is what caused him to assemble a bunch of evil Invincible variants. However, fans shouldn't expect the Invincible War to go beyond Invincible season 3 episode 7.

This is due to the event itself just taking place through the course of one issue in the comics. The event itself was a knock on the big comic book crossover events at the time, and how they take up so many issues. However, what fans should look forward to is how the aftermath of the battle will affect Mark and how it sets up for one of the darkest periods in the books.

Ad

When does Invincible season 3 episode 7 come out?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Invincible season 3 episode 7 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The episode will premiere at midnight Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. The episode will only be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

To watch it, fans will require a valid subscription to Amazon Prime Video. However, for those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

For further updates, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE