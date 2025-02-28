Invincible season 3 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Invincible season 3 episode 7 is all set to premiere next week on Amazon Prime Video. For those excited for the upcoming episode, they can tune into it when it premieres on Thursday, March 6, 2025, on the Amazon owned streaming service. The episode is titled What Have I Done? and will be the penultimate outing of this season as it heads into its grand finale following this.

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans can certainly expect a lot of explosive action to go down. Given that there were some extremely big set ups this week, fans can expect a huge multiversal threat to come to Mark and Earth in this upcoming penultimate outing which will change the lives of our heroes forever.

Release timing for Invincible season 3 episode 7 explored

Invincible season 3 episode 7 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at a different time.

Here's when fans can expect the episode to premiere in their regions.

Date Time Zone Thursday, March 6, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 6, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Invincible season 3 episode 7?

Fans can tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 7 on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

If fans already have a subscription, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.

A recap of Invincible season 3 episode 6

Scott Duvall is enjoying hanging out with his sister and neice when suddenly Omni-Man and Invincible's fight bleeds into Chicago. Being caught in the destruction of their fight, Duvall's sister and neice die in the accident and he spends the rest of his time trying to hold Invincible accountable for his actions, but doesn't succeed in doing so.

Having electrical powers and working for the GDA, he steals bio-therm discs that can store massive amounts of electricity in them. Working with his wife, with whom he has a child, the two try getting Invincible's attention and becomes Powerplex. However, Mark decides to let other superheroes handle with the threat of Powerplex. Scott then decides to attack the memorial of those who died during Omni-Man's attack thinking that Invincible will be there.

While Mark does attend the event, Eve tells him that she will handle Powerplex and she is able to defeat him. He is eventually captured by the GDA and escapes. Mark then asks Donald about Powerplex and he tells him about his past. Scott then stages a fake hostage with his wife and child which finally sees Mark confront him.

During their fight, Scott loses control of his powers and his wife and child end up dying. Locked up in prison, Mark visits Scott and apologises for whatever happened. However, Scott promises Mark that he will get his revenge. During the post-credits scene, Angstrom Levy can be seen assembling an army of evil Invincible variants.

What to expect from Invincible season 3 episode 7?

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 7, fans can expect to finally see the Invincible War from the comics take place. In the comics, Angstrom Levy assembles an army of evil Invincible variants so that he can get his revenge on Mark and this leads to every superhero on Earth having to get involved in the fight.

However, following this event, it will also set up one of the darkest arcs for the story that was seen in the comics.

For further updates on Invincible season 3 episode 7, stay tuned with us.

