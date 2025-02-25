Invincible season 3 episode 6 preview: Powerplex challenges Mark to a fight

The first preview for Invincible season 3 episode 6 was released online by @InvincibleHQ on February 24, 2025. With only three more episodes left to go this season, the plot is starting to get intense as Mark is set to face a big challenge this week. The episode promises that Mark will be facing off against Powerplex in the show's upcoming episode.

In Invincible season 3 episode 6, Powerplex will be voiced by none other than Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul. In the preview, Powerplex can be seen challenging Invincible to a fight to get justice for all the lives he has taken. It's all set to the tune of a rock-heavy theme as the powers of the supervillain are hinted towards as well.

While not much of the episode is showcased in the extremely brief teaser, fans do get a taste of an explosive battle to come.

Who is Powerplex in Invincible season 3 episode 6? Origins explored

In the upcoming Invincible season 3 episode 6, Powerplex will be taking the spotlight for this week's big bad. In the comics, he was a character created by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley and first appeared in Invincible #59. His real name is Scott Duval and not much is known about his life before he appears here, but he does carry a huge hatred for Invincible.

It is heavily implied in the comics that he used to have a sister that he lost during Invincible's battle with Omni-Man which caused massive destruction. Over the years, he did get married and have a kid, but his hatred still reigned supreme. So, he stole bio-therm discs that could store massive amounts of electrical energy.

He used those discs to get Invincible's attention but wasn't able to do so. So, he ended up staging his wife and child as hostages which finally caught Mark's attention in the end. He pleaded with Scott to let them go and Powerplex then finally revealed his true motivations for hating him, leading to a battle between the two.

However, the battle ended up causing the death of Scott's wife and kid as he accidentally killed them when he wasn't able to control his powers. Mark then was able to apprehend him, however, his story didn't just end there as he still swore revenge on the hero and played a role in the Invincible War as well which is to be featured in the season.

When and at what time does Invincible season 3 episode 6 release?

Fans can tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 6 on Thursday, February 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The episode will be released at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time in the United States of America. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. Here is when fans can expect the show to premiere in their time zones:

Date Time Zone Thursday, February 27, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 9 am Central European Time

To watch the show on Amazon Prime Video, fans will require a valid subscription to the service. However, if fans already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost. This will also be the third-last episode of the season.

