Invincible season 3 episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Invincible season 3 episode 6 is all set to hit Amazon Prime Video next week. The episode will be the third-last outing of this season and is sure to be a big one. The episode is titled All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry and given that this week the show slowed some things down, fans can expect the pace to be picked back again next week.

So, for those excited for Invincible season 3 episode 6, you can tune in for the episode when it premieres on Thursday, February 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Going into the episode, fans can expect to see more of what Angstrom Levy has been up to and how Mark is dealing with the latest ongoings in his life.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the series.

Release time for Invincible season 3 episode 6 explored

Invincible season 3 episode 6 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 27, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time. However, the show will premiere at a different time in different regions. Here is when fans can expect the show to premiere in their time zone.

Date Time Zone Thursday, February 27, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where can fans watch Invincible season 3 episode 6?

Fans can exclusively tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 6 when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video in the United States of America and the other regions where the services are available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

A recap of Invincible season 3 episode 5

With Mr. Liu threatening Titan's daughter's life if he doesn't break out Multi-Paul, Titan decides to seek out his old boss Machine Head for advice in prison. However, Machine Head tells him to do as Liu says otherwise it won't be good for him. Elsewhere, Mark and Eve decide to move in together, and to get funds for their rent, Eve makes Mark the prison's personal superhero for hire.

Desperate, Titan seeks out Invincible for help as well, but Mark disagrees to help him. This leads to Liu confronting Titan and letting out his dragon soul from his body leaving it lifeless. As a dragon, Liu attacks Titan first and seemingly kills him but he survives. He then attacks the prison where Multi-Paul is, leading to Mark and Eve getting called in for help.

Amidst the destruction, Machine Head escapes, however, Eve can keep control of the rest of the prisoners. But while Mark tries to kill Liu, he realizes that he is basically immortal. Back at Titan's penthouse, Machine Head shows up partnered with Titan and shoots Liu's lifeless body in the head stopping the dragon as well. He then takes over the Order while Titan gets to hold control of the city.

Back at home, Mark tells Eve that he isn't sure about moving in together because he is still concerned about Oliver, and Eve also agrees to take things slow. In the post-credits, Mr. Liu can be seen waking up after his enforcer does a spell on him.

What to expect from Invincible season 3 episode 6?

Fans can expect Invincible season 3 episode 6 to again pick up the plot and continue to further develop it. With Angstrom Levy being teased at the end of the third episode, fans can expect to see more of him surely and see how the show continues to set up the Invincible War.

Fans can also expect to see more of what Omni-Man and Allen the Alien are up to in space after they escape the Viltrumites.

