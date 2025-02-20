Invincible season 3 episode 5 ending explained: What happened to Mr. Liu?

Invincible season 3 episode 5 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025. Being the midpoint of the season, the show slowed things down this time around. Titled This Was Supposed to be Easy, the episode follows the threads that were set up in episode 3 and focuses on the conflict between Titan and Mr. Liu.

Ad

Warning: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 5 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

In Invincible season 3 episode 5, fans see Mark and Eve fight a huge dragon. The dragon itself happens to be Mr. Liu and it looks like it's a part of his soul in the show. This is a result of Titan not breaking out Multi-Paul from prison and Liu taking matters into his own hands and ultimately dying in the process. Or, did he?

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Mr. Liu is still alive at the end of Invincible season 3 episode 5

Mr. Liu in Invincible season 3 episode 5 (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Mr. Liu threatens Titan

Ad

Invincible season 3 episode 5 begins with Mr. Liu threatening Titan to break Multi-Paul out or else his daughter will die. This leaves Titan desperate as he then seeks out Machinehead for advice and his old adversary tells him that the only way he is getting out of this is if he obeys Mr. Liu. Out of option, Titan seeks out Invincible for help but Mark disagrees to help him given what had happened last time.

Ad

This eventually leads to Mr. Liu confronting Titan and threatening him. As Titan still decides not to go forward with breaking out Paul, Liu transforms into a dragon by letting its soul out and seemingly kills the mob boss. He then tries breaking out Paul from prison but Mark and Eve arrive in time and are able to contain the mayhem. However, Machinehead ends up escaping when the destruction begins

While Mark tries to kill the dragon, he finds out that Liu is immortal. This leads to Machinehead going back to Titan's penthouse and shooting Liu in the head and Titan is revealed to be alive working with his former boss.

Ad

Mr. Liu is shown waking up in the post-credits

Following the death of Mr. Liu, Machinehead takes over The Order and starts running his business. Titan then makes a deal with him telling him that he gets to keep the city while Machinehead can operate wherever else he wants. Machinehead agrees but tells Titan that if he crosses him again, then he will kill his family.

Elsewhere, in the post-credits scene of Invinicible season 3 episode 5, it is revealed that Mr. Liu is alive. His henchman does a spell that lets a dragon soul off his body and it gets transferred into Liu and the episode ends with his eyes opening.

Ad

Mark and Eve plan on moving in together

Mark and Even in Invincible season 3 episode 5 (Image via @InvincibleHQ on X)

Invincible season 3 episode 5 also sees Mark and Eve try and take their relationship one step further. As the two continue to get intimate, they decide on living together and Mark asks Debbie how much it would cost him to rent an apartment. However, the two wonder how they would afford the rent, which leads Eve to come up with an idea.

Ad

She opens a company called Invincible Inc. and talks to the Prison Warden about hiring Mark as a superhero as they keep having many breakouts and the GDA is slow in responding. Before the incident with Mr. Liu, Mark discovers that Oliver has sneaked out of the house and goes to track him, but quickly finds out that he has made friends and is only skateboarding with them.

Oliver even shows maturity by pranking some bullies which leaves Mark proud and he explains to Debbie that he deserves a normal childhood. However, the Mr. Liu incident takes place and while Mark and Eve get paid fairly for their service, Mark grows further concerned for Oliver and asks Eve if they could postpone their plan for moving in together.

Ad

Eve also agrees that things have been going too fast and it wouldn't hurt to take it slow. Mark then relays the news to Debbie and she feels relieved by it.

Multi-Paul and Dupli-Kate's origins explored

Multi-Paul is voiced by Simu Liu (Image via @InvincibleHQ on X)

Invincible season 3 episode 5 also dives deep into the origins of the brother and sister Multi-Paul and Dupli-Kate. It is revealed that the two were children of a man in a comatose state and they were eventually taken away by the government. When with authority, they were trained to hone their powers and were taught how to fight as well.

Ad

However, Multi-Paul wanted more control of his life and decided to escape which led him to become a part of Mr. Liu's order. Given that Multi-Paul is still in prison, fans can expect his and Kate's story to be further explored in the future.

Fans can watch Invincible season 3 episode 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback