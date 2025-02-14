Invincible season 3 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Invincible season 3 episode 5 titled This Was Supposed to be Easy is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next week. The episode will be released on the streaming service on Thursday, February 20, 2025, and will officially begin the second half of the show as last week it hit its midpoint.

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 5, fans can certainly expect to see more of how Mark continues to grapple with the difficulties of being a hero. Not only that, but fans can perhaps even expect to see more of Omni-Man and Allen the Alien as last week's episode did feature a lot of them as well.

So, let's dive deep into everything about Invincible season 3 episode 5.

Invincible season 3 episode 5 release timing explored

Invincible season 3 episode 5 will premiere on February 20, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time in the U.S.A. However, the show will premiere in different regions at a different time. Here's when fans can expect the show to premiere in their region.

Date Time Zone Thursday, February 20, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 20, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Invincible season 3 episode 5?

Fans can tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 5 on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the show is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show is available to watch at no further cost.

Recap of Invincible season 3 episode 4

The episode begins with Mark breaking into the Pentagon to ask Cecil about the camera that he found outside of his house. However, Cecil said that the camera isn't his and gets his people to investigate. Mark and Eve then go on a date, which is interrupted by Fightmaster and Drop Kick. They ask Mark for his help with something in the future and force him to come with them.

Mark reluctantly agrees to help them and finds out that a crazed Immortal has become the ruler of Earth in the future and has caused the world to become a dystopia. When he confronts Immortal, the superhero tells him that it was him who left him incharge of this place and he wishes to die at his hands as he ruined the world to get Invincible's attention.

However, Mark refuses to kill Immortal and a fight takes place as the latter forces Mark's hand in doing so. Saddened by this, Mark goes back home and tells Eve about what happened. She assures him that he is a good man and that his future self doesn't define his present or what he may turn out to be. The two then enjoy their date.

Back in space, Omni-Man is scheduled to get executed and is being beaten up to death by two Viltrumites. However, Allen the Alien stages a jail break which sees all prisoners get out. He then asks Battle Beast's help in taking out the Viltrumites and he makes it in time to save Omni-Man from death. The three then battle the Viltrumites with them winning.

Omni-Man then reveals to Allen that no Viltrumite reinforcements are on the way as only less than 50 pure-blooded Viltrumites are alive right now.

What can fans expect from Invincible season 3 episode 5?

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 5, fans can certainly expect to see more about the Viltrum Empire and exactly what caused them to become a dying species. As their conquest continues, fans can also expect to see more of Angstrom Levy as he is confirmed to be alive as well.

With his return in the comics, it brings about the Invincible War which the show is building up to and fans can expect to see nods to it in Invincible season 3 episode 5.

For further updates on the series, stay tuned.

