Invincible season 3 episode 5 preview: Mark fights a giant dragon

Officially crossing the halfway line for this season, Invincible season 3 episode 5 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025. It is titled This Was Supposed to Be Easy. It looks like the episode may live up to its title as Mark will be fighting a dragon this week as the interpersonal drama gets further complicated.

Ad

The first look at Invincible season 3 episode 5 was shared by @InvincibleHQ on X on Monday, February 17, 2025. It confirmed the return of Titan and it looks like he will be playing a major role to in this upcoming outing as well. His story was already set up in episode 3 of this season, and fans can expect to see more of it this week.

Alongside that, the episode also sees Mark fighting a dragon alongside Atom Eve, which is likely to be the big fight for this week.

Ad

Trending

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Breaking down Invincible season 3 episode 5's preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last fans got to see Titan, it was in episode 5 of season 1 titled That Actually Hurt. There, he required Mark's help to take down Machine Head's organization and Mark was left brutally injured. The two are finally set to reunite this week. It also looks like Titan has become a successful gangster in his own regard as he was able to take over Machine Head's organization.

Earler in episode 3 of the latest season, Titan was asked by Mr. Liu and The Order to break out Multi-Paul from prison. While Titan reluctantly agreed to do the favor, the plan went sideways as he was unsuccessful. It looks like Titan will be dealing with the aftermath of that, which is why he comes to ask Invincible for his help.

Ad

In the preview for Invincible season 3 episode 5, fans can see Titan approaching Invincible and telling him that whatever happened last time wasn't personal and that he needs his help. The preview then cuts to a few shots of Mark fighting a dragon alongside Atom Eve.

In the Invincible comics, it is Mr. Liu who turns into the dragon — so it certainly seems like he will be the big bad of Invincible season 3 episode 5.

Ad

This is everything that was revealed by the preview clip.

Where to watch Invincible season 3 episode 5?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans can tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 5 when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025. In the United States of America, the episode will premiere at 12 am PST or 3 am EST. Fans will require an active subscription to the service to watch the show.

With only four more episodes left this season, fans can expect Invincible season 3 episode 5 to further build up to the surprises that the show has in store. For further updates on Invincible season 3, stay tuned.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback