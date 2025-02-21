Who plays Machine Head in Invincible? Meet the cast voicing the cyborg crime lord

Invincible season 3 episode 5, titled This Was Supposed to be Easy, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025. Being the show's midpoint, the episode focuses on the return of Titan as he has new problems ahead of him and sees him go toe to toe with Mr. Liu of the Order. Aside from that, however, the episode also features the return of a villain last seen in season 1.

Machine Head makes his grand return in Invincible season 3 episode 5. The half-robot-half-man is seen scheming in the prison and has an unlikely team-up with Titan. With such a distinct look and voice, it certainly makes him one of the flashy characters in the show. And the man behind that voice happens to be actor Jeffrey Donovan.

Jeffrey Donovan voices Machine Head in Invincible

Jeffrey Donovan has voiced Machine Head in two episodes of the show - once appearing in season one and then recently appearing in season 3 episode 5. For fans who may have thought that they might have heard his voice before - well that's because Donovan himself is an accomplished actor who has had a huge career in television and has appeared in a bunch of films as well.

Having had a filmography of shows where he has appeared in hits like CSI: Miami, Law & Order, Homicide: Life on the Street, and more, Donovan is well known among fans who follow television shows. His most famous roles come in the show Burn Notice, where he portrayed Michael Western - a man trying to figure out why he was burned.

He has also appeared in the show Fargo where he had a recurring role of Dodd Gerhardt, a North Dakota mobster. However, Machine Head in Invincible wouldn't be his first role in a superhero property as he has appeared in Wonder Woman: Bloodlines as well, where he voiced the role of Steve Trevor.

Machine Head made his big return in Invincible season 3 episode 5

The last fans got to see Machine Head, was in Invincible season 1. During the season, he got locked up after Mark and Titan alongside the Guardians of the Globe put a stop to his criminal operations. This led to Titan taking over his criminal enterprise and having to spend the rest of his time in jail. However, his return in season 3 episode 5 saw him get back control.

In the episode, he helps Titan take down Mr. Liu of the Order after he lets his dragon soul out of his body to fight Invincible. With his body left lifeless, Machine Head escapes prison, shoots Liu in the head, takes over his criminal empire, and becomes the leader of The Order. Becoming the leader of the most powerful criminal enterprise, surely makes him quite the formidable villain.

However, he also ends up cutting a deal with Titan. Titan tells Machine Head that he can keep the order but should leave the city to him and not interfere with his business which Machine Head agrees with.

Fans can check out Machine Head in Invincible season 3 episode 5 as it is streaming on Prime Video.

