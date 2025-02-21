Who is Titan in Invincible? Origins, cast, strength, capabilities, and more

Invincible as a series is filled with some of the most dangerous and powerful characters in comic books and television. The entire premise of the show takes the concept of a super-powered being and executes it with a lot of subversion to it. From characters like Omni-Man to Battle Beast to Allen the Alien, there is no shortage of visually distinct superpowered beings over here.

Titan just happens to be one of those kinds of characters in Invincible. Making his return to the show in season 3 episode 5, the character got another big moment after appearing last in season 1 for a single episode. So, with the character who can turn his entire skin into stone making a return to the small screens.

Titan's story in Invincible explored

Titan's origins in Invincible are never really explored much or even explained as a matter of fact. The story begins right in the midst of him working for the crime boss known as Machine Head where he is stopped by Mark during a jewelry store robbery. It is explained that he was working for Machine Head as he owed him a debt and was forced to be one of his enforcers.

He also has a daughter called Fiona and a wife named Vanessa. However, when Machine Head doesn't let him get out of his sights, Titan teams up with Invincible and the Guardians of the Globe to take Machine Head down. However, the crime boss deploys Battle Beast and makes quick work of the superheroes, but Titan is able to defeat Machine Head and take over his business.

Following that, he becomes a mob boss of his own and carries out Machine Head's venture but ends up making an enemy of Mr. Liu and the Order.

Titan's superpowers in the comics and show explored

Titan has quite a unique physiology. He can alter his body into a stone-like structure which gives him a durable body and makes him quite strong. Having strength beyond that of an average human, he is durable can take massive hits, and can easily dispatch enemies who will be gunning for him.

He is also skilled in hand-to-hand combat. However, one of his weaknesses comes from how overconfident he can get in situations. In comics, he has been defeated easily because he may sometimes underestimate his enemies.

Who voices Titan in Invincible?

Titan in the Invincible series is voiced by acclaimed actor Mahershala Ali. Ali has appeared in two episodes, first in season 1 and then in season 2. This wouldn't be his first time having played a role in a superhero series as he was the main antagonist Cottonmouth in the Luke Cage series.

He is currently slated to star in Marvel Studios' Blade, but with the delays, it remains unclear when he will get to portray that role. Aside from that, Ali has also won two Academy Awards for his performances in Moonlight and Green Book. Fans can also check him return to the big screen this year when he stars in Jurassic World: Rebirth.

Titan works with Machine Head in Invincible season 3 episode 5

In Invincible season 3 episode 5, Titan made an enemy out of Mr. Liu who threatened him to break Multi-Paul out otherwise he would kill his daughter. Out of option, he sought out Machine Head and the two then decided to take down Mr. Liu together. While Mr. Liu's Order was taken over by Machine Head, Titan decided to keep his area and be in charge of it.

Given that Titan has a lot of power now, fans can expect him to pop up again going forward in the show. When that will happen remains to be seen, but it certainly isn't the last fans have seen of him.

For further updates on Invincible, stay tuned with us.

