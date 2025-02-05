Jurassic World Rebirth's first trailer teases a hybrid dinosaur and a new island

The first trailer for the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth was just released online by Universal Pictures on Wednesday, February 5, 2025. The film, which will be a continuation of the Jurassic World franchise and the fourth in the new reboot series, will follow brand new characters led by Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis.

The Jurassic World Rebirth trailer offers fans a good look at what they can expect from the film. It looks like the series is going back to its more horror roots, as there is plenty of suspense and action to go by over here. The film offers new looks at characters played by Johansson and Bailey while also showcasing Mahershala Ali's Duncan Kincaid and Rupert Friend's Martin Krebs.

As for the dinosaurs, there are plenty of recognizable faces here while introducing a new monstrosity as well. Fans of the Raptors, T. Rexes, and Spinosaurus' will be quite happy, but Rebirth will also be introducing a brand-new hybrid, which director Gareth Edwards previously described was inspired by the Xenomorph. However, not many details were shown as the creature was obscured in darkness.

It also teases a new island that fans of the franchise have never really been to before, which also seems to have been the testing grounds for the original Jurassic Park. However, fans will have to tune in to the film to learn more about it when it releases this July.

What's Jurassic World Rebirth about?

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to be a standalone entry in this long-running franchise and will be introducing a new era to fans. It will be following up on Jurassic World Dominion, which established humans and dinosaurs living together, and it will be building up on that. Original Jurassic Park writer David Koepp will be returning to the franchise as well to helm this entry.

The film will pick up five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion and will follow Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), who is working with paleontologist Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) to perform an operation and get DNA from three of the biggest dinosaurs alive. This is due to the DNA having the cure to some diseases, and thus the adventure here will begin.

However, when they come across a family on a capsized boat, they get stranded on an island, which will reveal some heavy conspiracies. The official synopsis as per Universal Pictures reads:

“Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

It continues:

“When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.”

When does Jurassic World Rebirth come out?

Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 2, 2025, just in time for the summer blockbusters. It will be directed by Gareth Edwards, who is best known for helming Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Executive producer Steven Spielberg will be returning too. For further updates on the upcoming film, stay tuned with us.

