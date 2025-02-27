Invincible season 3 episode 6 ending explained: How does Angstrom Levy's return tease the Invincible war?

Invincible season 3 episode 6 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 27, 2025, and saw Mark go through a personal arc. The episode, which was titled All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry, saw the introduction of a new villain called Powerplex, who was voiced by Aaron Paul from Breaking Bad. He had quite the axe to grind with Mark, which led to a showdown at the end that concluded with a tragedy.

Warning: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 6 to follow. Reader discretion is advised.

While Invincible season 3 episode 6 focuses heavily on Scott's obsession with getting revenge on Mark and the latter finally processing through the events that went down in Chicago, it also featured a major setup at the end. During the post-credits scene of the latest episode, fans finally get a tease of what Angstrom Levy has been up to, and it looks like the Invincible War is finally upon us.

How does Invincible season 3 episode 6 tease the Invincible War?

An evil Invincible variant (Image via @InvincibleHQ on X)

At the end of Invincible season 3 episode 6, Angstrom Levy can be seen watching Mark and his family in their house through another camera. Fans then finally get their first look at Levy in his new suit, and his face is a little bit more disfigured since the last time he fought Invincible. However, that's not all, as he gets up and walks from his seat to show fans exactly what he has been up to.

Revealing that he has recruited a bunch of Invincible variants, it looks like Angstrom Levy is preparing to unleash them upon Mark's world. Season 2 of the show had already set up that multiple evil variants of Invincible exist across the multiverse, and it looks like Levy has recruited these variants to unleash them upon Mark's world, causing the Invincible War.

What is the Invincible War?

The Invincible War is one of the biggest events in the Invincible comics, and it causes huge implications for Mark's overall story. It also signifies the beginning of one of the darkest periods in Mark's life, and the event continues to haunt him as well. In the comics, after his defeat at the hands of Invincible, Angstrom activates his contingency plan, where he is saved by doctors from the future.

However, he is left horribly disfigured, and he still wants to get his revenge on the superhero. This leads him to recruit some of the most evil variants of Mark from across the multiverse and then unleash them on his reality, which leads to the Invincible War. Mark alone isn't enough to stop his evil variants, and it takes almost all of Earth's superheroes to stop this multiversal threat.

So, going into the penultimate episode of the season, fans can finally expect to see the Invincible War and how it will set up Mark's dark future going forward.

Powerplex makes his tragic debut

Powerplex in Invincible season 3 episode 6 (Image via @InvincibleHQ on X)

Invincible season 3 episode 6 also sees the debut of Powerplex—the new villain of the week. Powerplex goes by the name of Scott Duvall, and he carries a tragic story with him. Invincible season 3 episode 6 takes viewers back to the events of season 1, where Omni-Man put Mark through the ringer and almost leveled Chicago, causing the death of more than 2,000 people in the process.

Among those deaths were Scott's sister and niece, and he never got over the event. After signing multiple petitions and trying to get Invincible incarcerated for his involvement in the event, Scott decided to take matters into his own hands. Since he already had electrical powers and worked for the GDA as well, he stole some bio-therm discs to make sure that he could match Invincible's strength levels.

Working with his wife, he made sure to get his revenge on Mark and constantly tried to get his attention. However, after a failed attempt, he decided to attack the memorial for the people who died during Omni-Man's attacks and called out Invincible there. However, Eve recommended to Mark that she would handle the situation, as he is already going through a bad time.

While Eve is able to stop him, and he is captured by the GDA, he still gets out free and escapes. Mark then seeks out Donald and asks him who Scott is, and he then gives Mark a full rundown on him.

Powerplex's thirst for revenge causes the death of his wife and kid

Powerplex vs. Eve in Invincible season 3 episode 6 (Image via @InvincibleHQ on X)

Invincible season 3 episode 6 then continues to further hone in on Powerplex's tragedy. Out of options, he decides to stage a fake hostage situation with his wife and child, finally getting Mark's attention. While Mark tries pleading with him to let the hostages go and understands why Scott hates him, Powerplex decides to start attacking Mark.

During the fight, Powerplex ends up losing control of his powers and lets out a huge burst of energy, which unfortunately ends up claiming the lives of his wife and child. Broken by their deaths, he falls to the ground crying as Mark looks over in horror. Scott is then arrested and put in jail, and Mark has a final conversation with him, apologizing for indirectly causing the deaths of his sister and niece.

However, Powerplex rejects his apology and tells him that he will break out of prison soon to get his revenge.

Rudy is able to find a cure for Monster Girl

In Invincible season 3 episode 6, Rudy finally finds a cure for Monster Girl. Whenever Amanda turns into a monster, her transformation keeps making her younger and younger. However, Rudy is finally able to develop a belt that stops that from happening. As their romance blooms, Rexplode unfortunately runs into a hiccup with Rachel.

Rachel decides to leave their superhero group in the pursuit of a normal life and asks Rex to join her. However, Rex explains that being a superhero is all he has left and decides to stay back. As the two are on opposite ends of the stick, they share a kiss and accept their situations.

Fans can tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 6 as it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.

