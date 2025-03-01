Why fans shouldn't expect the Invincible War in Invincible season 3 to be a long event: Explained

Invincible season 3 episode 6 was released on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, February 27, 2025. As the third-last episode of the season, it featured Mark facing off against Powerplex in a battle that intensified his personal struggles and guilt over the destruction in Chicago. However, the episode also set the stage for something far darker and more sinister.

Warning: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 6 and potential spoilers for the rest of the season to follow as well. Reader discretion is advised.

The ending of Invincible season 3 episode 6 laid the groundwork for the upcoming Invincible War event, which is set to kick off one of the darkest periods in Mark's life. The post-credits scene showed Angstrom Levy leading an army of multiple evil Invincible variants, ready to unleash them upon Mark's earth.

However, while the setup itself is huge, fans shouldn't expect the Invincible War to go on longer than one episode in Invincible season 3, as it was quite the short event in the comics.

The Invincible War only lasts for one issue in the comics

In the comics, the Invincible War is a very short event that only takes place over the course of a single issue. In the books, Angstrom Levy assembles an army of evil Invincible Variants and unleashes them on Mark's Earth, resulting in large-scale destruction and death. This leads to every superhero on Earth getting involved in the fight.

Now, fans may wonder why this event is so brief despite being heavily hyped. The reason is that Robert Kirkman was giving a knock to massive comic book crossovers at the time, which would take up many issues.

As a result, the Invincible War lasts only one issue and doesn't take up much of the comic series. Fans should expect the same for Invincible season 3, as it will likely be confined to the penultimate episode of the season. However, what fans should be excited about is what comes after the Invincible War.

The aftermath of the Invincible War is one of the darkest periods in Mark's life

In the Invincible comics, the aftermath of the Invincible War leads to one of the darkest moments in Mark Grayson's life. Following the defeat of all the evil Invincible variants, the Earth is left massively destroyed, with cities leveled and many heroes and innocents dead.

This causes a large-scale cleanup, with Mark involved in ensuring that the folks of Earth have all the help they need. The aftermath also sees him deal with the fact that he is the planet's best source of defense against the Viltrumites. However, as Mark is dealing with these feelings, a new threat appears.

The threat is named Conquest, one of the most feared Viltrumites ever, who challenges Mark to a fight. This happens to be one of the bloodiest battles of Mark's life and sets up the future of the hero in a very dark manner. As of now, he has already been teased heavily in the show's marketing and will certainly be the big fight Mark has in Invincible season 3 episode 8.

When does Invincible season 3 episode 7 release?

Invincible season 3 episode 7 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025. Titled What Have I Done?, the episode will be available on the streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. It will serve as the penultimate episode of the series.

Following its release, only one more episode will remain in Invincible season 3.

