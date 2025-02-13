"This is from issue 68" - Invincible season 3 finale title has fans speculating on a major villain's arrival

Invincible season 3 has steadily been delving into deeper and darker territories. With a costume switch and creator Robert Kirkman teasing how Mark will go through a dark journey, the final episode's title for season 3 was revealed online by Amazon Prime Video. Titled I Thought You'd Never Shut Up, it has fans speculating on the arrival of a massive villain.

Disclaimer: This article has potential spoilers for Invincible season 3's finale and some mentions of gore. Reader discretion is advised.

The title for Invincible season 3's finale hints at the arrival of Conquest - a major villain from the comics rumored to be voiced by Johnathon Banks. The Viltrumite and Mark go on to have a brutal fight in the source material, which is also one of the darkest moments in the series.

Given that the episode title shares a line of dialogue from Issue 68 of the Invincible comic books, many fans online have already started speculating that this is what the season finale will be all about.

"This is from issue 68 , Mark tells it to dinosaur… after the conquest fight… so it's a bit confusing, don't know how they wrap this all up," said one confused fan on Reddit.

"Wait… so… does this mean Conquest will just be introduced in this season?" said another fan.

"Johnathon Banks is confirmed to be voice acting conquest, he's only credited for one episode which will obviously be the finale (especially now that we know the invincible war is happening since Angstrom's drones were outside marks home)," speculated another fan on Reddit.

Given that Conquest is one of the fearful villains in the Invincible comics, fans also hope that the creators behind Invincible season 3 get this part of the story right. However, the 16+ age rating does have some worries. Here are some further reactions.

"16+? That's kinda worrying. Episode 7 is 18+, but this episode ( which should be MUCH more brutal and bloody ) is only a 16? I don't really understand the rating system, but I'm worried. If they don't do that episode right, a LOT of people will be pissed off (myself included)," said another fan.

"16+? God I'm really hoping they don't screw up this up. This is the most important thing for them to get right," hoped another fan.

"The title is a line from Mark's first Dinosaurus encounter, but the thumbnail looks like it's from the Conquest fight, so I'm not too worried. The line also kinda makes sense here with all of Conquest's monologuing," said another fan.

Who is Conquest in the Invincible comics?

In the comic books, Conquest is one of the most feared and brutal Viltrumites. Created by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley, Conquest was born on Viltrum and was one of the few of his species to have survived the Scourge Virus. He also has a scarred right eye and a robotic right arm from his time on Rognarr and is someone who is literally rage incarnate.

In the comics, he arrives on the scene after the Invincible War and reminds Mark that he still needs to conquer the planet. However, Mark disagrees, leading to a brutal and bloody fight.

Given that Invincible season 3 is set to feature the Invincible War, thanks to the return of Angstrom Levy, who plays a huge part in it, fans can certainly expect Conquest to show up in the finale.

When does Invincible season 3's finale I Thought You'd Never Shut Up air?

The Invincible season 3 finale is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, March 13, 2025. It will be the eighth and final episode of this season. Fans can tune in for the episode when it releases at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to Prime Video.

Fans can stream previous seasons and the first four episodes of Invincible season 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

