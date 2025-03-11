The Invincible season 3 finale is finally upon us. Set to release on Amazon Prime Video this coming Thursday, March 13, the episode will bring a close to the third season of the animated superhero show, and it certainly looks like it's going to be an explosive one. Recently, two new previews for the upcoming episode were released that give fans an idea of what they can expect from the finale.

The Invincible season 3 finale is titled I Thought You'd Never Shut Up and had its first preview released yesterday on March 10, 2025, and a new clip from the upcoming episode was released online on March 11, 2025, as well. While the initial preview didn't offer much in terms of what fans can expect as it again played the ending scene from episode 7, the new one did offer more.

First clip from the Invincible season 3 finale teases Mark vs. Conquest

While the initial preview for the Invincible season 3 finale just teased the same scene between Mark and Conquest from episode 7, the brand-new clip that was just released shows more of what fans can expect. In the clip, Mark can be seen lying in a crater in the middle of the city while Conquest is delivering him an intense monologue.

In the monologue, he mentions how Anissa, a Viltrumite Mark previously fought in season 2, would be mentioning how the Viltrum Empire is going to turn Earth into Utopia. However, that's not what Conquest came to the planet to do. He mentions how he is enjoying fighting Mark and gets pleasure from feeling the warmth of blood on his knuckles.

This infuriates Mark as he then lands a big blow on him, sending him across the air. Just by this one clip, it is certain that Mark vs. Conquest is going to be an intense fight, and the season will be closing out in an explosive way. With the Invincible War having already taken place as well, fans will certainly get to see a Mark who won't be holding back here.

For those who don't know, Conquest is a brutal Viltrumite warrior who takes pleasure in getting into fights and is known for his brutal methods as well. He is one of the most feared Viltrumite warriors ever and sports a scarred eye and robotic hand—injuries that were caused to him due to his time on Rognarr.

He is also one of the few Viltrumites who did survive the Scourge virus, which makes him a formidable foe for anyone.

When does the Invincible season 3 finale come out?

Fans can tune in for the Invincible season 3 finale on March 13, 2025, when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. The episode will also be released on the streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time.

However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the streaming service. For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

The Invincible show is based on the comics that were created by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley.

For further updates on it, stay tuned with us.

