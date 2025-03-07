Invincible season 3 finale: Release date and time, where to watch and more

Following the penultimate episode and its setup, the Invincible season 3 finale is highly anticipated by fans everywhere. The episode, the eighth of the season, is titled I Thought You'd Never Shut Up. Those eager to watch the season finale can do so when the episode premieres next week.

The Invincible season 3 finale will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2025. Going into the episode, viewers can expect a ton of explosive action, as the arrival of a Viltrumite stranger would push Mark to his limits.

Release timing for Invincible season 3 finale explored

The Invincible season 3 finale will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, the episode will be available at different times depending on the region. The table below provides the premiere times for various locations.

Date Time Zone Thursday, March 13, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Invincible season 3 finale?

Fans can tune in for the Invincible season 3 finale exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and other regions where the service is available. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a Prime Video subscription, the episode will be available at no additional cost.

Recap of Invincible season 3 episode 7

Angstrom Levy unleashes his army of Invincible variants onto Earth, causing massive destruction by leveling cities and killing many innocents. This leads Mark, Eve, Oliver, and every superhero on Earth to get involved in the fight. The fight rages on for three days, during which Eve is gravely injured, and Rex ends up losing his life.

On the third day, the remaining Invincible variants meet up with Angstrom Levy, only to discover that Levy has deceived them and won't be giving them what they want in return. In response, Levy sends them to a different dimension. Mark later gets to know that Angstrom was behind the attack and immediately confronts him. There, Angstrom reveals that he had doctors known as Technicians fix him up after their fight.

After a brief skirmish, Mark is able to get the upper hand on Levy. When Oliver arrives on the spot, he asks Mark to kill Angstrom, and he almost goes through with it. However, Angstrom opens up a portal and escapes with his arm getting cut off. Back at the technician's offices, they tell Angstrom that they will only fix him up if he works for them.

Back on Earth, Mark, still dealing with the aftermath of the battle, agrees to help Cecil with the cleanup but tells him that he will never work for him. At the end of the episode, Mark is met by a Viltrumite stranger who calls himself Conquest. Conquest tells him to get his planet ready for the Viltrumite invasion or face the consequences.

However, Mark disagrees and tells him that at the moment he just wants to hit something really, really hard. The episode then ends with the two charging towards each other.

What can fans expect from Invincible season 3 finale?

Going into the Invincible season 3 finale, fans can expect one of the most brutal and bloodiest fights in the Invincible storyline. In the comics, Conquest is a hardened Viltrumite warrior well known for his brutal methods, and in the source, it also leads to a fight that causes massive destruction and sees Mark face one of his toughest battles yet.

Not only that, the episode is also expected to set Mark on a dark and challenging path moving forward.

For further updates on the Invincible season 3 finale, stay tuned with us.

