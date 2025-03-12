What time will the Invincible season 3 finale be released on Amazon Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

The Invincible season 3 finale is coming soon as a climactic battle lies ahead of them. The episode, titled I Thought You'd Never Shut Up, will bring an ending to season 3 of the show and will follow Mark Grayson as he faces his toughest battle yet. It will also set up a dark future for the character that is sure to be expanded on.

Ad

Those excited for the Invincible season 3 finale can tune in when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video this Thursday, March 13, 2025. The episode will premiere on the streaming service at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time.

Release timing for the Invincible season 3 finale in all regions explored

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The ultimate medical drama is HERE

As stated, the Invincible season 3 finale will premiere in the United States of America at 12 am Pacific Standard Time. However, the episode will premiere in different regions at a different time. The table below will tell when fans can expect the show to premiere in their region.

Date Time Zone Thursday, March 13, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, March 13, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Ad

Where to watch the Invincible season 3 finale?

Fans can tune in for the Invincible season 3 finale when it exclusively premieres on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2025, in the US and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Ad

Is there a preview for the Invincible season 3 finale?

Ad

Two separate previews were released for the Invincible season 3 finale. While one of them featured the same scene from the ending of episode 7, the one that premiered online yesterday, March 11, 2025, showcased a much longer scene between Mark and Conquest as they charged at each other.

In the preview, Conquest is talking about how Anissa, another Viltrumite that Mark fought, would mention that the Viltrum empire would turn Earth into a utopia. However, he doesn't care about all that and just enjoys the fight.

Ad

Recap of Invincible season 3 episode 7

Expand Tweet

Ad

Angstrom Levy finally unleashes his army of evil Invincible variants on Earth, and many cities are destroyed in the process. This leads to all of Earth's superheroes having to come together to fight this threat; however, Mark ends up leaving the fight after Eve is gravely injured. The war also ends up claiming the life of Rexplode, who explodes himself to kill an Invincible variant to save his friends.

Angstrom Levy then assembles all the Invincible variants, and when they ask him to give them what they want, he shoots them into a portal with nowhere to go. Mark then finally gets to know about Angstrom's whereabouts and the two engage in a fight. While Mark is able to gain the upper hand, Oliver arrives on the spot and asks Mark to kill Angstrom.

Ad

However, Angstrom opens a portal and escapes with his arm being cut off. He is then taken as a prison by the same doctors who fixed him up. At the end of the episode, Mark can be seen helping with the cleanup, but during that is visited by a Viltrumite stranger called Conquest, who asks him to get his planet ready for invasion. But Mark isn't having any of it, and the episode ends with the two charging towards each other.

Ad

Stay tuned for further updates on.Invincible season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback