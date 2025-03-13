Invincible season 3 episode 8 (finale) end-credits scene explained

Invincible season 3 episode 8, the finale of this season, premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 13, 2025. Bringing a close to the show's most explosive outing yet, the episode focused on Mark taking on Conquest and facing his most difficult challenge yet. However, aside from the Conquest fight, the episode featured some major setups as well.

Warning: Spoilers for the Invincible season 3 finale are to be mentioned below. Reader discretion is advised.

In Invincible season 3 episode 8, fans are again treated to a mid-credits scene like every episode. Here, fans get to see the return of Damien Darkblood as he is in hell summoning a darker lord and proposes a new idea to him. Given that in the comics, Damien was never a major character, the ending of season 3 certainly poses him as someone who will have a larger role to play.

Invincible season 3 episode 8 teases the return of Damien Darkblood

The last time fans got to see Damien Darkblood was in Invincible season 1 episode 4, titled Neil Armstrong, Eat Your Heart Out. He was tasked by Cecil to investigate the murders of the Guardians of the Globe, and it was he who figured out the fact that it was Omni-Man who was able to kill all of them. When he took this information to Cecil later on, the leader of the GDA announced that he already knew of this.

Cecil then banished Damien back to Hell. Now, for the first time since season 1, Damien Darkblood returns in Invincible season 3 episode 8. Appearing in the mid-credits sequence of the finale, he is back in hell and drawing a pentagram to summon someone that he considers to be his lord. He promises his lord that he knows how to restore his infernal throne.

He mentions that this can be achieved by taking control of a surface dweller with a "blackened heart" and that after conjuring him to hell, they will be able to go forward with their plan. Who this surface dweller is still remains to be seen, but it certainly looks like Damien might be mentioning Omni-Man, as it was his case that he was tasked with cracking.

However, the dweller's identity remains to be seen. This puts Damien in an interesting position because he was never really a major character in the comics - and was rather just used for comedic relief. So, the show does put him in quite an interesting spot that will surely be expanded upon in season 4.

Invincible season 3 episode 8 also features many other season 4 setups

Aside from the Damien Darkblood setup, Invincible season 3 episode 8 also teases much more to come in season 4. In a montage that's played at the end, fans get to see the Sequids assembling in sewers getting ready to take over the planet with the infected Rus Livingston at the helm of them all.

Fans also get to see Angstrom Levy having his arm fixed being in debt to the Technicians and being tasked to find them a new home. Not to mention, Battle Beast is found floating in space and waking up as well.

Fans can currently tune in for Invincible season 3 episode 8 on Amazon Prime Video.

