What role did Charlie Sheen play in The Rookie? Everything you need to know

The Rookie is a 1990 action-packed buddy cop movie directed by Clint Eastwood. It follows an experienced detective, Nick Pulovski (played by Eastwood), who gets stuck with an inexperienced rookie, David Ackerman, played by Charlie Sheen.

The two are forced to work together as they go after a dangerous car theft ring led by a crime boss, Strom, played by Raul Julia. The movie also features Sônia Braga as Liesl, Strom’s ruthless partner, along with Tom Skerritt, Lara Flynn Boyle, and Pepe Serna in supporting roles.

The film was released on December 7, 1990, and despite Eastwood’s star power, it wasn’t a massive hit at the box office.

Reviews were mostly negative, with critics calling the plot predictable and the characters underdeveloped. However, the action scenes, including high-speed chases and large-scale explosions, were praised. Over time, the film has gained a following among fans of classic cop movies.

Everything you need to know about Charlie Sheen in The Rookie

The Rookie (Image sourced from Warner Bros)

Charlie Sheen plays David Ackerman, a young and inexperienced detective who gets paired with Clint Eastwood’s character, Nick Pulovski. Ackerman comes from a wealthy background but rejects the privilege of his family’s money. He carries emotional baggage from a childhood tragedy where his brother died in an accident, something he still blames himself for. This trauma fuels his need to prove himself as a capable cop rather than just another rich kid trying to escape his past.

At the beginning of The Rookie, Ackerman gets assigned to Pulovski, a veteran detective known for his rough approach to police work. Pulovski is already frustrated because his last partner was killed during a shootout with a car theft ring run by Strom (Raul Julia). Right from the start, Ackerman and Pulovski do not get along. Pulovski sees Ackerman as soft and inexperienced, while Ackerman finds Pulovski reckless and dismissive.

Their first encounter with Strom’s gang happens early in the movie when Pulovski continues his investigation despite being pulled off the case. He and Ackerman track down one of Strom’s associates at a bar. Ackerman ends up in a fight, and his badge gets stolen, further proving Pulovski’s point that he isn’t ready for real police work.

Later, they follow another lead to a junkyard where Pulovski forces one of Strom’s men, Morales, to talk by crushing his car. Morales agrees to help them but gets killed before he can give them any useful information.

Ackerman struggles to keep up with Pulovski’s aggressive methods. He hesitates in dangerous situations and refuses to shoot an unarmed criminal, which Pulovski calls him out for. But everything changes when Strom and Liesl (Sônia Braga) kidnap Pulovski and demand a $2 million ransom. Ackerman is shot in the process, but his bulletproof vest saves him. The police department refuses to negotiate with the criminals, essentially leaving Pulovski for dead.

This is where Ackerman transforms. He takes matters into his own hands, going rogue to save his partner. He tracks down one of Strom’s men and starts a massive fight in a bar, even setting the place on fire. This scene shows how far he’s willing to go to prove himself. He then confronts his wealthy father, demanding the ransom money, but the police stop him before he can use it.

The Rookie (Image sourced from Warner Bros)

Meanwhile, Pulovski is tortured by Liesl in a disturbing scene where she cuts him with a razor and sexually assaults him. Just when it seems like he’s done for, Ackerman arrives at Strom’s hideout, ready for a fight. He takes out several of Strom’s men and rescues Pulovski. In one of the film’s most over-the-top moments, they escape by driving a convertible out of a warehouse just as it explodes.

The final showdown of The Rookie happens at an airport. Ackerman chases Liesl and finally kills her in a brutal fight. Pulovski goes after Strom, leading to a shootout where both Pulovski and Ackerman get shot, but Strom is killed. By the end, Ackerman is no longer the hesitant rookie he was at the start. He’s earned Pulovski’s respect and is now considered a full-fledged detective.

The Rookie is available for rent or purchase on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

