Grey's Anatomy season 21 Part 2 episode 9 recap: Jo’s risky decision and Lucas’s moral dilemma

After a long winter hiatus, Grey's Anatomy season 21 is back with episode 9, Hit the Floor, released on Thursday, March 6, 2025. The show does not keep viewers in suspense, diving headfirst into the events following the shooting at the convenience store and delving deep into grueling personal and professional struggles at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Disclaimer: Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 9 spoiler ahead.

The episode is full of stunning revelations of moral dilemmas. Jo's pregnancy goes awry, resulting in a fight with Link, while Lucas struggles with his moral fiber as he battles to save the life of the same man who tried to kill him. Yasuda's unexpected exit, Amelia and Winston's confrontation, and Teddy and Owen's messy dynamic provide further layers to the drama.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Who got shot?

The last episode of Grey's Anatomy season 21 ended on a cliffhanger, hinting that Lucas could have been shot in the convenience store fight. We soon find out at the beginning of this episode that it was the gunman who got hurt instead.

Lucas, not even realizing he was in danger, quickly springs into action to rescue the man who had just threatened him a moment before. His choice to save the shooter's life, even after the brutal confrontation, speaks volumes about his profound empathy—a characteristic similar to his uncle Derek Shepherd.

Jo, who also happened to be around during the experience, makes a 911 call and rides in with Lucas and the injured gunman to Grey Sloan Memorial. Upon arrival, Bailey mistakenly thinks Jo is the victim, creating the dramatic revelation that she is pregnant.

As Jo undergoes her assessment, the case of the shooter becomes an issue for debate, and once again the debate rages about medical ethics and whether violent offenders should be treated in the same manner as victims. Lucas, having seen the desperation of the shooter firsthand, is still committed to saving him.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Jo's pregnancy scare and conflict with the link

Though Jo first gets some good news—both babies have heartbeats—her condition soon turns perilous. She is hit with sharp pains, and Bailey whisks her off to OB. The verdict? Jo is in danger of preterm labor at only 16 weeks. To avoid complications, physicians advise a cerclage procedure, a stitch in surgery to close her cervix and prevent premature delivery.

Yet tension arises between Link and Jo about the decision. While Jo, as a physician herself, realizes the risks but is ready to proceed, Link is filled with fear for her and the babies. His reluctance infuriates Jo, particularly because he will not listen to her medical knowledge.

Their conflict serves to highlight an overarching theme of autonomy, especially regarding a woman's decisions about her own body. In the end, Jo insists, while Bailey moves in to cool the atmosphere as Link's emotional meltdown takes off.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Yasuda's sudden departure shocked the hospital.

Another surprise reveal of the Grey's Anatomy season 21 episode 9 was how the hospital team dealt with Yasuda's surprise exit. Though Bailey was aware, the others were left oblivious. Webber is the first to question Yasuda's whereabouts, followed by Blue, who at first appears clueless.

When Jules finally delivers the news, the shock takes everyone by surprise. The episode tactfully touches on the pressures Yasuda was under, and her exit becomes an emotional moment for those who had grown accustomed to having her around.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Amelia and Winston clash over a Patient.

At the same time, Amelia and Winston are at odds on how to treat Jackie's situation. Jackie awakens with no feeling in her legs after the previous surgery. Amelia feels that Winston is acting from guilt, specifically because of how he has handled Jackie's mother in the past.

This dispute is another point of conflict within the episode and shows how emotional feelings can interfere with medical instincts at times.

Grey's Anatomy season 21: Teddy and Owen: A complicated return

Owen's decision to take Nora home after her surgery takes a turn when she develops severe pain, forcing him to rush her back to Grey Sloan. His quick response shows his caring nature but also raises doubts about his ability to handle caregiving outside the hospital.

Hit the Floor provided a compelling backdoor return for Grey’s Anatomy season 21, Yasuda's surprising departure and the continuing tensions between the doctors pave the way for what is going to be an intense rest of the season.

Catch the latest episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 streaming on Hulu.

