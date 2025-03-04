Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Full cast and character list explored

Grey's Anatomy is returning with its eagerly awaited season 21 part 2. The new season will see major returning cast members, such as Meredith Grey and Miranda Bailey, along with characters who have been absent for a long time.

The season will also be continuing from the cliffhanging drama of the season 21 finale, where there were mass firings, tangled love triangles, and shocking character exits.

With a mix of old and new faces, Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is set to be one of the best seasons ever, with tear-jerking storylines, life-or-death medical cases, and fierce character development.

Ellen Pompeo and others star in Grey’s Anatomy season 21 part 2

1) Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey

Still from the series ( Image via Youtube/ABC)

Meredith Grey has been the center of Grey's Anatomy ever since the show began in 2005. Ellen Pompeo's acting as the witty and empathetic surgeon has won her universal praise. Meredith stepped into the background in season 20, but she is still a major part of the show.

In Grey’s Anatomy season 21, she returns in a limited role, guiding the new generation of physicians at Grey Sloan Memorial and facing new personal struggles.

2) Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

Stills from the series ( Image via Youtube/ABC)

Dr. Miranda Bailey, whose fierce leadership and commitment to her crew make her an icon, is a stalwart of Grey Sloan Memorial. Over the years, she has played many roles, such as Chief of Surgery, and has mentored numerous physicians.

Grey’s Anatomy season 21 will keep tracking her path as she navigates her professional and personal life and the transformations taking place in the hospital.

3) James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

One of the original members of Grey Sloan Memorial, Dr. Richard Webber has been a mentor to several surgeons. His personal life and issues have been at the center of the show's storylines, such as his struggles with addiction and leadership issues.

In Grey’s Anatomy season 21, he will remain active as a mentor as well as develop new issues within the hospital.

4) Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Dr. Owen Hunt is a brilliant trauma surgeon with a complex personal life. His previous relationships, especially with Teddy Altman and Christina Yang, have defined him.

He has battled PTSD since his military service, and his storyline in season 21 will revolve around his professional development, his relationship with Teddy, and his being a father.

5) Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Amelia Shepherd, the little sister of Derek Shepherd, has made a name for herself as a neurosurgeon in her own right. She is characterized by her strength and depth of emotion, having struggled in the past with addiction and broken hearts.

Season 21 will explore her role as a neurosurgeon, her love life, and how she still battles personal demons.

Grey’s Anatomy season 21: Supporting cast

Camila Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson – A skilled and empathetic surgeon with her personal and professional life, juggling motherhood and her surgical practice.

Jason George as Dr. Ben Warren – A firefighter-turned-doctor who juggles his job at Grey Sloan and Station 19, making difficult choices regarding his future.

Kim Raver as Dr. Teddy Altman – An accomplished cardiothoracic surgeon with an eventful past romantic life and fresh professional challenges.

Jake Borelli as Dr. Levi Schmitt – A hard-working surgical resident renowned for his sharp mind and grit, striving to become a full-fledged surgeon.

Chris Carmack as Dr. Atticus Lincoln – An appealing orthopedic surgeon grappling with personal and professional issues, particularly in the way he connects with Jo Wilson.

Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu – A skilled surgeon who is trying to cope with the consequences of being in a relationship with Maggie Pierce as he works towards establishing himself at Grey Sloan.

Alexis Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffith – A star surgical intern with a troubled history, who is keen on leaving her mark in medicine.

Harry Shum Jr. as Dr. Benson Kwan – An ambitious and competitive intern hoping to get his name known at Grey Sloan.

Adelaide Kane as Dr. Jules Millin – A gritty and resourceful physician with a messy personal history and family issues.

Midori Francis as Dr. Mika Yasuda – A brilliant and driven intern carving out her place at Grey Sloan with her intensity and independent thinking.

Niko Terho as Dr. Lucas Adams – Struggling intern and Meredith Grey's nephew, working to live up to the family name while discovering his own in medicine.

With a blend of new and old favorites, high-drama stakes, and fresh challenges, Grey’s Anatomy season 21 is promising to be an unforgettable chapter in the iconic long-running series.

Catch the latest episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 21 streaming on ABC.

