How many episodes are there in Grey's Anatomy season 21? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Grey's Anatomy Season 21, created by Shonda Rhimes, premiered on September 26, 2024. One of ABC’s longest-running scripted shows, it first aired on March 27, 2005.

Ad

Grey's Anatomy season 21 was announced in April 2024. This season has 18 episodes and can be watched live on ABC and streamed the next day on Hulu. The show's plot revolves around the medical professionals' personal and professional lives in a fictional hospital Seattle Grace. The show's name, Grey's Anatomy, comes from the human anatomy book Gray's Anatomy.

Here is everything you need to know about Grey's Anatomy season 21, including the release dates of new episodes.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

How many episodes are there in Grey's Anatomy season 21?

Grey's Anatomy's latest season is set to run for 18 episodes, a hike of 8 episodes from the previous season (season 20) which had only 10 episodes. The first episode was broadcast on September 26, 2024, at 9 pm ET on ABC and subsequently can be viewed on Hulu the next day.

The initial eight episodes were released every Thursday till November 21, 2024, post which the show took a mid-show hiatus. The break was intended to build momentum amongst the audience and the show will return in March 2025.

Ad

Here is the detailed breakdown of the release schedule of the Grey's Anatomy season 21:

Episode Number Episode Name Release Date Episode 1 If Walls Could Talk September 26, 2024 Episode 2 Take Me to Church October 03, 2024 Episode 3 I Can See Clearly Now October 10, 2024 Episode 4 The One's For the Girls October 17, 2024 Episode 5 You Make My Heart Explode October 24, 2024 Episode 6 Night Moves November 07, 2024 Episode 7 If You Leave November 14, 2024 Episode 8 Drop It Like It's Hot November 21, 2024 Episode 9 Hit The Floor March 06, 2025 Episode 10 Jump (for My Love) March 13, 2025 Episode 11 I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For March 20, 2025 Episode 12 TBA TBA Episode 13 TBA TBA Episode 14 TBA TBA Episode 15 TBA TBA Episode 16 TBA TBA Episode 17 TBA TBA Episode 18 TBA TBA

Ad

Production, direction, and cast

Grey's Anatomy season 21 is created by Shonda Rhimes who is the showrunner and writer of the entire show. She was an executive producer too in the show till 2015.

The current season has been helmed by the Shondaland and ABC Signature, the production houses behind the show. Additionally, Betsy Beers and Debbie Allen are the executive producers, along with Meg Marinis, who is also the showrunner for the current season.

Ad

Ad

The show has a stellar cast with Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, and Catrina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd.

The show has some recurring actors also such as Debbie Allen as Dr. Catherine Fox, Dr. Natalie Morales as Dr. Monica Beltran, and Scott Speedman as Dr. Nick Marsh.

Plot of Grey's Anatomy season 21

The story of Grey's Anatomy mainly revolves around the life of Dr. Meredith Grey and her team members. The new season also continues the same storyline, with the first episode showing a quarrel between Dr. Meredith and Dr. Catherine.

Ad

The two doctors are at odds over the procedure to carry out Alzheimer's Research, with Catherine hindering Meredith from securing funding for research. The season further shows the development of an understanding between them both, given the fact that they both hide the truth about Catherine's health condition.

Ad

The show also focuses on the lives of other doctors like Dr. Bailey, who are struggling with job loss and contemplating whether to look for a new job or not. Furthermore, Catherine's health deteriorates as she needs immediate treatment for her cancer, which she is reluctant to pursue.

Meredith's attempt to treat Catherine privately goes wrong, exposing the truth to other doctors. As Catherine starts medication, things stabilize, and she reinstates Dr. Bailey. The season resumes on March 6 after a short hiatus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback