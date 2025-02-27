Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 9: Release date & time, what to expect, and more

Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 9, titled Hit the Floor, is set to air on ABC on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT. The episode picks up from the aftermath at the convenience store. With the cliffhangers from the mid-season finale, emotions are running higher than ever.

Ad

Episode 9 promises plenty of drama as the armed robbery at the convenience store brings a lot of chaos to Grey Sloan. At the same time, Ben struggles with his new emergency preparedness plan. As Owen starts experiencing romantic tensions, Amelia and Winston disagree on how to surgically treat a young patient.

In Season 21, Episode 8, titled Drop It Like It's Hot, Grey Sloan's team struggles to manage a hefty number of patients during a deadly heat wave. Meanwhile, Jo and Lucas step out of the hospital for an errand that takes an unforeseen turn. Later, Amelia and Winston find themselves in the middle of a challenging surgery.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 9 airs on Thursday, March 6, 2025

Ad

Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 9, called Hit the Floor, will premiere on ABC on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT. The show keeps viewers absolutely hooked with intense medical cases and emotionally engaging stories.

Grey's Anatomy can be watched live on ABC and streamed the next day on Hulu. The new episodes to follow will focus on the events in the fictional hospital Seattle Grace as the medical professionals navigate through their personal and professional lives.

Ad

What to expect from Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 9

Ad

In Season 21 Episode 9 of Grey's Anatomy, things get intense as everyone investigates to find out who got shot in the armed robbery at the convenience store. The episode will answer the biggest question of who got shot in Episode 8. According to the trailer, it seems to fans that Lucas was the one to get shot.

The episode is also expected to showcase Jo bleeding from her pregnancy. As Ellen Pompeo is set to return as Meredith Grey, reports suggest that the episode will bring back key characters who have been missing from the screen since the beginning of Season 21 of Grey's Anatomy.

Ad

A recap of Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Episode 8, before episode 9 arrives

Ad

In Grey's Anatomy Season 21, Episode 8, Drop It Like It's Hot, it was getting very difficult for Grey Sloan's team to treat the patients as the Seattle heat wave continued.

Amelia's case, where she was treating a teenage girl with multiple aneurysms, became an important aspect of episode 8. After the surgery, when the girl's heart failed to restart, the episode ended with a major cliffhanger, with her fate on the line.

Later in episode 8, Jo and Lucas venture out to a convenience store to buy some ice for the patients. However, their plan was confronted with an unexpected and deadly twist as they find themselves in the middle of a robbery at the store. The robber shoots a bullet when Lucas tries to nab him and the episode ends without revealing who got shot.

Ad

Fans of Grey's Anatomy look forward to witnessing how episode 9 addresses the cliffhangers and the upcoming twists and turns in the storyline. With a lot at stake, it is for time to tell how the plot proceeds further by providing closures to the questions raised in the earlier episodes.

Also Read: 8 best Grey's Anatomy episodes to re-watch if you love medical dramas

Grey's Anatomy is set to premiere on March 6, 2025, on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback