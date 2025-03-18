What is Law & Order fame Sebastian Stan's net worth? Everything you need to know

Law & Order has been a cornerstone of television since it first premiered in 1990. Known for its unique format, the show splits its focus between the detectives investigating crimes and the prosecutors taking those cases to court. Set and filmed in New York City, it gives viewers a closer look at how criminal cases unfold from the crime scene to the courtroom.

Ad

Over the decades, Law & Order built a reputation for pulling stories straight from real headlines and has introduced countless memorable characters. The series originally ran for 20 seasons, ending in 2010, but was later revived in 2022, continuing its legacy with new and returning faces.

One actor who appeared early in his career on Law & Order is Sebastian Stan. Long before he became known worldwide as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel movies, Stan guest-starred in the show’s 13th season.

Ad

Trending

Since that appearance, he’s carved out a successful career in both film and television, growing his profile and wealth steadily over the years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stan’s net worth is currently estimated to be between $8 million and $10 million.

Everything you need to know about Law & Order's Sebastian Stan from net worth

Sebastian Stan (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

A large portion of his net worth comes from his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier.

Ad

His first appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger reportedly earned him around $300,000. As the MCU expanded, so did his paycheck, especially after appearing in major hits like Avengers: Endgame and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, where he was reportedly earning over $500,000 per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

But his success isn’t limited to Marvel. His Oscar-nominated performance in The Apprentice and his Golden Globe-winning role in A Different Man further solidified his status. Industry estimates also suggest that he earned between $1 million and $2 million for his portrayal of Tommy Lee in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

Ad

With upcoming projects like Thunderbolts set for 2025, Stan’s net worth is only expected to climb higher in the next few years.

What did Sebastian Stan play in Law & Order?

Sebastian Stan stars in Law & Order (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Before Sebastian Stan became famous as Bucky Barnes in the Marvel movies, he had an early TV role on Law & Order. He showed up in season 13 episode 22 which is titled Sheltered and aired on May 14, 2003. In this episode,e Stan played Justin Lafferty who is a troubled teenager caught in a violent case that made him the focus of the investigation.

Ad

Justin Lafferty appears at first as the son of Herman Capshaw who is a former Army marksman. But it soon comes out that Justin is not Capshaw’s real son. Ten years before the events of the episode, Capshaw kidnapped Justin when he was only three.

Capshaw had lost his wife and son in a tragic accident and decided to raise Justin as his own. He kept Justin isolated and told him that his real family had died in a fire. Over the years Justin grew emotionally dependent on Capshaw and spent his childhood completely cut off from normal life. Capshaw also trained him to shoot.

Ad

The episode’s case revolves around a string of sniper shootings happening across New York City. At first the police believe Capshaw is responsible since he has military experience and owns a rifle. But as detectives investigate further they uncover a twist. Justin is the actual shooter.

He kills four people including Capshaw’s boss Charlie Rodriguez because Rodriguez was planning to fire Capshaw. Justin’s twisted loyalty drives him to commit murder thinking it will protect the only person he believes cares about him.

Ad

Detectives Lennie Briscoe and Ed Green track the evidence. They eventually find the murder weapon at Capshaw’s cabin and arrest him. But then Justin steps in and confesses. Forensic tests prove Justin fired the gun and wrote the taunting notes found at the crime scenes.

The episode becomes more intense when the truth about Justin’s past surfaces. Executive ADA Jack McCoy and ADA Serena Southerlyn uncover that Justin’s real parents, Jake and Megan Lafferty, are still alive.

Ad

His father became an alcoholic and later died after Justin’s kidnapping. His mother and sister are found and brought to see him, but Justin, brainwashed by Capshaw, rejects them entirely.

Eventually, Justin’s attorney enters an insanity plea, citing his unhealthy dependence on Capshaw and his sheltered, manipulated upbringing. Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Elizabeth Olivet confirms Justin’s deep psychological damage. The jury ultimately finds him not guilty by reason of insanity, and he is institutionalized.

Ad

The next episode of Law & Order season 24 episode 16, titled Folk Hero, is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on NBC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback