9-1-1 season 8 episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

9-1-1 season 8, episode 11 airs on March 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans have been eagerly awaiting it after the intense events of episode 10, Voices. The episode ended with a shocking cliffhanger—Maddie Buckley was kidnapped by a serial killer and left gravely injured with her throat slashed, leaving viewers desperate to know if she will survive.

Fans of the show are now left with a mixture of anticipation and worry for Maddie’s fate. Episode 11 promises to dive deeper into her journey of healing, while also shifting the focus to Bobby Nash, who has his own emotional battles ahead, especially as he reconnects with estranged family members.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 will air on Thursday

9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 (Image via ABC)

9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 is set to premiere on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Fans can catch the episode on television or stream it the following day on Hulu.

Here’s the release schedule for 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 across different time zones:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025 5:00 p.m. PT Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025 6:00 p.m. MT Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025 7:00 p.m. CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025 8:00 p.m. ET

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11?

9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 (Image via ABC)

In 9-1-1 season 8eEpisode 11 titled Holy Mother of God, the episode will dive straight into personal tension and high-stakes emergencies. The 118 team will be dispatched to an emergency at a mega-church where things will quickly spiral out of control. In the middle of the chaos, Bobby will face something far more personal.

He will come face to face with his estranged mother, played by Lesley Ann Warren. Bobby has spent years keeping his distance from his family, so this unexpected reunion will force him to deal with old wounds. Balancing the emergency at hand while facing unresolved family issues will push Bobby to his limits.

Meanwhile, Buck will continue struggling after Eddie’s move to Texas. The absence of Eddie will leave Buck feeling the void of their close friendship. To fill that gap, Buck will start searching for new connections and ways to expand his social circle. His efforts will lead to some surprising situations as he figures out this next chapter in his life.

Maddie will still be recovering from the attack she endured in episode 10. Regaining her confidence won’t come easily. Her conversations with Buck will play a key role as she leans on him while she heals.

A recap of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 before episode 11 airs

9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 (Image via ABC)

Maddie faced one of the most dangerous situations of her life in 9-1-1 season 8 episode 10 titled Voices. The episode opened with her answering a tense 9-1-1 call. The man on the line claimed he had kidnapped a woman. Maddie remained calm and kept him talking but soon sensed something was off.

Maddie soon realized the caller was Richard Bullock, a suspected serial kidnapper. Just as she seemed to gain control, he broke into her home and attacked. He then kidnapped her and, during their struggle, slashed her throat, leaving her severely wounded. The episode ended with Maddie unconscious and her fate uncertain.

Elsewhere, Bobby faced an emotional challenge after reuniting with his estranged mother. The unexpected meeting stirred up old feelings and added to the weight he had been carrying. At the same time, Athena handled a string of violent domestic abuse cases that repeatedly put her safety at risk. Bobby grew concerned about how far she was willing to go.

Catch 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 on ABC.

