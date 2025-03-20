The Rookie season 7 star Lisseth Chavez shares that an upcoming episode is on “the darker side”

The Rookie season 7 is in full swing, and the show is continuing to deliver its trademark mix of intense police action and character-driven drama. In an interview with Screen Rant on March 19, 2025, Lisseth Chavez, who plays Officer Celina Juarez, teased an upcoming episode of season 7 that promises to take things in a darker direction.

Ad

When asked about whether there is a specific episode she is excited for fans to see, Chavez shared that while she couldn’t provide specific details, she’s excited about that specific episode because of its more intense tone.

"It's a little bit more on the darker side," she said.

What to expect from The Rookie season 7 episodes?

Lisseth Chavez (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

Chavez, who portrays Officer Celina Juarez, in the interview with Screen Rant, was asked about which episode she is particularly excited for fans to also watch. She responded that there is a specific episode she is excited for, and elaborated:

Ad

Trending

“I’m excited. I’m excited to see how everything got put together. I don’t know what I can say. I don’t even remember the episode number. But I am excited for a specific episode."

The fact that she called it “a little bit on the darker side” hints that viewers should brace for something heavier than the typical cases.

Ad

The Rookie has touched on serious topics before, from gang violence to domestic struggles and tough moral calls. Chavez’s comments suggest that something intense is coming, something that may force Celina to confront either her past decisions or a serious moral conflict. It might involve fallout from earlier events or something entirely new that puts her in a tight spot.

What makes Chavez’s statement even more interesting is the timing. It seems like the showrunners are using this episode to steer the season in a more serious direction. This could signal the start of bigger challenges down the line, not just for Celina but for the entire team.

Ad

Fans should be ready for a noticeable shift in tone, one that adds weight to Celina’s storyline and possibly lays the groundwork for major developments in the back half of the season. The Rookie season 7 isn’t afraid to go deeper, and this episode seems poised to prove that.

The Rookie season 7 episode 10 recap

Lisseth Chavez (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

In The Rookie season 7, episode 10, titled Chaos Agent, the chaos within the Mid-Wilshire precinct intensifies as technical difficulties and a power outage wreak havoc during a major prisoner transfer. While the station faces operational setbacks, the real drama unfolds through the investigation of a stabbing case involving three young girls.

Ad

Nolan teams up with Angela and Lucy to get to the bottom of the stabbing case. What starts off as a confusing investigation quickly turns unsettling when they realize two of the girls orchestrated the attack on their own friend. It becomes clear just how violent the situation got after they examine the girls' injuries. The case ends on a bleak note when it’s revealed the girls betrayed their friend in cold blood, leaving everyone at the precinct shocked.

Ad

At the same time, Lucy’s focus shifts to something much closer to home. She grows suspicious of her rookie, Seth, and starts digging deeper into his story. Over the course of the episode, Lucy pieces together the fact that Seth has been lying about his cancer diagnosis. She finds out he stopped seeing the doctor he originally claimed and instead brought in a sketchy physician to back up his claims. Lucy doesn’t let it slide. She brings in Tim and Grey to confront Seth and push him to come clean.

Ad

When faced with the truth, Seth refuses to take a blood test. Rather than cooperate, he chooses to get fired from the LAPD. After losing his job, Seth threatens to sue the department for “medical discrimination.” What’s even more disturbing is the way Seth singles out Lucy. His resentment toward her for uncovering the truth is impossible to ignore, and it is evident that he’s holding a grudge.

Seth’s reaction hints that his story isn’t over. Though he’s fired from the force, it’s clear that Seth’s vendetta against Lucy is just beginning. His refusal to leave quietly and his desperate demeanor suggests that he might be a threat in the future.

Ad

Seth holds Lucy responsible for his downfall, and viewers are left wondering what kind of retaliation he might have in store. Grey warns Seth not to return to the precinct, but it is unlikely that this is the last we see of him.

Seth’s exit from the force is just the beginning of a potentially darker path for him, and Lucy is right to be concerned about her safety.

Lisseth Chavez in The Rookie season 7 (Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images)

The Rookie season 7 episode 10 concludes with Seth's fate hanging in the balance, but fans can expect his return at some point. His firing, though necessary for the safety of everyone at the precinct, may have only sparked a more dangerous chapter in Seth’s life.

Ad

In The Rookie season 7 episode 10, Lucy's role in exposing Seth's lies puts her in the crosshairs of his anger, and fans might need to brace themselves for more tension as Seth’s villainous arc continues to unfold.

The Rookie season 7 episode 11 will air on Tuesday, March 26, 2025, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback