The Rookie season 7 episode 10 recap - Who is Celina Juarez's new boyfriend?

The Rookie season 7 episode 10 titled Chaos Agent aired on March 18, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama features a stabbing case, a conflict at the precinct, the departure of a character, and the callback to a fan-favorite moment.

In The Rookie season 7 episode 10, showrunner Alexi Hawley's son, Zander Hawley reprises his role as Rodge. Rodge is introduced as Celina's new boyfriend. He wants the police's help as he was recently getting death threats.

Hawley was last seen in season 5 episode 13, where he was part of a band performing the song 'Daddy Cop' out of their garage when Celina and Nolan were in the neighborhood. The song was loved by the audience and garnered visible attention on social media.

Zander Hawley's character, Rodge, is Celina's new boyfriend on The Rookie season 7

The Rookie season 7, episode 10 introduces Officer Celina Juarez's budding relationship with musician Rodge (Zander Hawley). Rodge left a mark on the audience with his quirky song Daddy Cop, in season 5. The humourous song was based on Nolan, and he did not like it much as reaffirmed in this episode.

Celina tells Nolan that she is dating Rodge at the beginning of the episode. Nolan disapproves of the relationship because of his past encounters with Rodge's music. Celina convinces Nolan that Rodge needs their help as he has been getting death threats.

Someone was writing 'die' on the walls of his house. Upon investigating, the team discovers that similar to Nolan, Rodge has made several law enforcement officers upset with his songs.

This broadens the list of suspects. By the end, it becomes clear that the threats came from a neighbor attempting to scare Rodge. The subplot is resolved, and Rodge's character offers opportunities for fresh dynamics within the team.

Seth Ridley's termination creates a possible antagonist in The Rookie season 7

Patrick Keleher as Seth Ridley (Image via Instagram/@patrickkeleher)

In The Rookie season 7, episode 10, rookie Seth Ridley's lies finally catch up to him. When the team is at the hospital because of a case, they run into Seth's former oncologist. Seth previously claimed that his cancer came back, and he has since switched doctors.

Lucy, who is still suspicious of Seth, gets in touch with Sergeant Grey's wife, Luna, who works at the hospital. Luna tells her that Seth's new doctor is the kind who will lie on forms for money. Seth also claimed that his insurance was the reason he switched doctors, which is not true.

This is Lucy's breaking point, and she shares her concerns with Tim and Sergeant Grey. The trio confronts Seth. They tell him to submit a blood test to confirm his cancer relapse. He makes excuses and refuses the test.

Grey tells him that he will be fired, and Seth tells them that he will sue the department for medical discrimination. He is eventually fired, but his abrupt exit from the show leaves space for many storylines. He can try to get back at his former colleagues in the coming episodes, making him a possible antagonist in The Rookie season 7.

The Rookie Season 7: The team investigates the stabbing of three teenagers

In the background of personal storylines, The Rookie season 7 episode 10 focuses on the stabbing of three teenage girls in a park. The team tries to piece together the events leading up to the attack. One of the girls, Grace, is severely injured, while the other two, Ava and Charlotte, have minor wounds.

Ava and Charlotte tell the police that a masked man attacked them. Their stories match perfectly, which raises suspicions in Angela, Lucy, and Nolan. Their investigation reveals a shocking twist, it was Ava and Charlotte who stabbed Grace. After attacking Grace they hurt themselves to not raise suspicion.

While being interrogated, they blamed their action on an AI named Zuzu. They asked it for advice on attacking Grace. The text messages between the two girls were the proof of their crime. This case was another addition to the show's focus on episodes centered around social issues.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

