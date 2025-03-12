The Rookie season 7 episode 9 recap: Does James make it out alive?

The Rookie, season 7, returned on ABC this week after a short hiatus. The latest episode of the ongoing season was postponed due to President Trump's speech last week, and The Rookie, season 7, episode 9, aired on March 11, 2025.

Episode 9 addresses the storyline that started last week. Nyla's husband, James, and another community center member, Kylie, got shot by a man after Kylie tried to kiss James. Kylie and James are in critical condition this episode, and the police try to catch the shooter.

James makes it out alive by the end of the episode. He tells Nyla about the kiss, and the couple works through their problems. Nyla also shares a heartfelt moment with Nolan. The criminal who attacked James is caught, and the episode ends on a positive note.

James survives the shooting in The Rookie, season 7, episode 9

James Murray is in critical condition in The Rookie, season 7, episode 9. Nyla decides to wait at the hospital for him to wake up. The police believe that the shooting is a result of gang violence. Nolan had seen James and Kylie kiss in the previous episode and told Wesley.

Wesley tells the team about the kiss and hints that the defense will use jealousy as the probable motive. This makes Nyla a suspect in the case. ADA Eckert is assigned to question Nyla. She tells Nyla about the kiss and questions the integrity of her marriage.

The suspected shooter is identified as a member of the Six Street Devils gang. Angela negotiates with their leader, who gives up the shooter's location, Connor. Kylie was shot because she witnessed a murder, and James was just collateral damage.

James manages to pull through by the end of the episode. He tells Nyla about the kiss immediately after waking up. She is relieved that he is alive and well. She also believes his version of the story, marks a happy ending for the couple, who were in a rough patch the past few episodes.

The Rookie, season 7, episode 9 tests Nyla and Nolan's friendship

The Rookie, season 7, episode 9, puts Nyla and Nolan's friendship through a difficult test. Nolan saw Kylie kissing James in the previous episode but did not see him push her away. He is unsure of whether to tell Nyla or not.

He chooses to confide in Wesley instead, which leads to a series of events. Nyla becomes a suspect in the case because she is James' spouse, and jealousy can be a motive for the shooting. Nolan cannot tell her the truth now more than ever.

When ADA Eckert is interrogating Nyla, she tells her about the kiss. She also tells Nyla that Nolan knew and decided not to tell her. In a brief moment, it looks like their friendship might not recover.

However, as in most of The Rookie episodes, this conflict is solved within the hour. Nolan chooses to be honest with Nyla. He tearfully tells her she is his hero and that he never meant to hurt her. Nyla accepts his apology and hugs him, making it a memorable milestone in the characters' friendship.

Nathan Fillion, the actor who plays Nolan, talked to TV Insider this week about Mekia Cox's Nyla Harper. He said,

"I mean, let’s not forget, first of all, Mekia Cox…what an incredibly talented young woman playing that part of Nyla Harper. Let’s not forget how terribly antagonistic that relationship was when she first arrived on our show. How angry and cut off she was, how guarded she was and, over time, what a journey she has made, what an arc she has created.”

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

