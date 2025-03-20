  • home icon
  • Lisseth Chavez addresses Celina & Miles’ speculated romance in The Rookie season 7

Lisseth Chavez addresses Celina & Miles’ speculated romance in The Rookie season 7

By Sayan
Modified Mar 20, 2025 07:42 GMT
SCAD aTVfest 2020 - The Windy City Trifecta: Dick Wolf
Lisseth Chavez (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)

The Rookie season 7 is now airing and continues to keep fans invested. The show has been part of ABC’s schedule since it first debuted in 2018. Over the years, the series has balanced tense action scenes with ongoing character development.

Recently, actress Lisseth Chavez addressed romance rumors between characters Celina and Miles. She confirmed their connection stays firmly in the friend zone.

"They will become good friends in the police force," she told ScreenRant.

Chavez’s comments give fans clarity, making it clear that while the two characters have chemistry, it is meant to reflect friendship and not anything more in The Rookie season 7.

Lisseth Chavez says Celina & Miles will remain friends in The Rookie season 7

Lisseth Chavez stars in The Rookie season 7 (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
Lisseth Chavez stars in The Rookie season 7 (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

In The Rookie season 7, Celina and Miles have shared enough screen time to get fans talking. Lisseth Chavez plays Celina while Deric Augustine steps in as Miles. Their back-and-forth moments and how they interact have led some viewers to wonder if the show is setting up a possible romance.

Certain scenes, especially ones where they’re seen getting closer, have only fueled this speculation. Fans have picked up on the subtle tension and think it could lead somewhere romantic.

However, Lisseth Chavez made sure to shut down those rumors directly. In an interview with ScreenRant published on March 19, 2025, she laughed at the idea and made it clear there’s nothing romantic happening between Celina and Miles.

She pointed out that even though some scenes might come across as flirty, it was never the intention. According to Chavez, the relationship is purely friendly and remains that way.

Chavez said:

“Celina is a taken woman,” referring to her character’s romantic relationship with Rodge, the musician introduced earlier in the season.

Chavez further explained:

“I think I read that a little bit too. I was like, ‘Really? Did it really read that way?’”

She acknowledges that there are certain scenes, like the one where they are walking together toward an elevator, where it might seem like there’s some romantic tension. However, she insists that it's nothing more than a friendship.

Chavez believes that any romantic undertones in their interactions are simply a result of their strong camaraderie as colleagues.

The actress also shared that she had noticed fans speculating about the relationship, which has been a frequent topic of discussion on online forums and social media.

She added:

“I think I read some threads or something talking about that,” hinting that even she had caught wind of the rumors surrounding her character’s connection with Miles.
Despite the attention, Chavez stays firm on her character's commitment to Rodge.

“Celina is a taken woman,” she reiterated that her relationship with Miles is nothing but a friendship.

For those rooting for a potential romance between Celina and Miles, Chavez had one final comment, reassuring fans that their friendship will remain at the forefront.

Lisseth Chavez stars in The Rookie season 7 (Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images)
Lisseth Chavez stars in The Rookie season 7 (Photo by Robby Klein/Getty Images)
“Hopefully, they will remain friends. But I think [Rodge] and Celina are great together.”
As The Rookie continues to air, fans will likely see more of Celina’s relationship with Miles, but it’s clear that romance is not in the cards — at least not with him.

The Rookie season 7 episode 11, titled Speed, is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Time on ABC.

Edited by Prem Deshpande
