Where is Bailey on The Rookie? Character’s whereabouts explored

The premiere of The Rookie season 7 sparked curiosity among viewers as Jenna Dewan's character, Bailey Nune, was noticeably absent. Introduced in season 3, Bailey has become a key part of the storyline, balancing multiple roles, including firefighter, EMT, Army Reserve Lieutenant, and John Nolan's wife. Given the dramatic events of season 6, her absence led to speculation about her whereabouts and future involvement in the series.

However, Bailey has returned to The Rookie, reuniting with Nolan and stepping back into the action. Her initial absence was explained as a deployment with the National Guard, a natural extension of her character's responsibilities. In reality, actress Jenna Dewan was on maternity leave. Her return marks the continuation of significant plot developments, particularly in her relationship with Nolan.

Why was Bailey absent in The Rookie season 7?

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Within the storyline, Bailey's absence was attributed to her deployment with the National Guard, aligning with her established role in the series. The season 7 premiere occurred weeks after Jason Wyler's prison escape, during which Bailey was deployed overseas. John Nolan acknowledged her absence, recognizing that her mission kept her out of immediate danger from Jason's potential retaliation.

This explanation aligned with Bailey's character, as she has consistently been portrayed as dedicated to service. Her deployment added a layer of realism to the storyline while maintaining continuity. Although her absence was felt, it served as a practical narrative device rather than a permanent departure.

The reason for Jenna Dewan's absence

Bailey's temporary absence was not solely a creative choice but also a necessity due to Jenna Dewan's real-life maternity leave. Dewan welcomed her second child, Rhiannon Lee Kathryn Kazee, on June 14, 2024. Since filming for The Rookie season 7 commenced around the same period, her leave resulted in Bailey missing the first few episodes.

The production team incorporated Dewan's leave into the storyline in a way that aligned with her character's responsibilities. While her absence slightly prolonged the suspense from the season 6 finale, it was an unavoidable decision to accommodate the actress's circumstances. The show ensured that Bailey's absence fit seamlessly within the larger narrative.

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/ABC)

Bailey's return in The Rookie season 7 and her relationship struggles with Nolan

Bailey returned in episode 3, Out of Pocket, which aired on January 21, 2025. Showrunner Alexi Hawley confirmed that while she appeared in this episode, her role was initially limited, with her return fully unfolding in subsequent episodes.

Episode 4, Darkness Falling, began to explore the consequences of Jason's escape, setting the stage for Bailey and Nolan to navigate new challenges. Her return has reignited key storylines, particularly surrounding their relationship and the dangers they continue to face.

As season 7 progresses, Bailey and Nolan's relationship faces unexpected turbulence. In episode 6, The Gala, Nolan discovers Bailey had been secretly texting a hitman out of fear for her ex-husband, Jason. This revelation led to a heated confrontation, with Nolan upset that Bailey broke the law and kept it from him, while Bailey was frustrated that Nolan failed to understand the depth of her fear.

The tension escalated when the couple left the gala separately, and by the end of the episode, Bailey informed Nolan via message that she would be staying at the firehouse for the night. Her message implied uncertainty about the future of their relationship, leaving both Nolan and the audience questioning whether they could repair the damage.

With Bailey's return to The Rookie, her storyline has taken an emotional turn. The coming episodes are expected to delve deeper into their fractured relationship, potentially setting up major decisions for both characters as the season unfolds. Fans are now eager to see whether Bailey and Nolan can overcome these challenges or if their relationship will face further obstacles in the episodes ahead.

Catch the latest episode of The Rookie streaming on Hulu.

