The Rookie star promises “mayhem” in the season finale

The season finale of The Rookie Season 7 is set to air on May 6, 2025. Throughout the season, the show has intensified the drama by reintroducing former adversaries, unveiling new threats, and placing characters in increasingly challenging situations.

A significant twist this season is the return of Monica Stevens, the corrupt lawyer first introduced in season 5. Her recent schemes involve fake identities, rigged houses, and a hijacked bus, adding complexity to the plot. Richard T. Jones, who portrays Lieutenant Wade Grey, discussed Monica's impact in a recent interview with TVLine on March 26, 2025.

"Some Monica mayhem is coming, she’s always stirring the pot." he said.

Jones didn’t give away plot specifics but made it clear that Monica’s actions will come to a head in the last episode. Her network of deception will finally be exposed, and the fallout will reach every corner of the LAPD.

Jones confirmed that the finale will also involve help from The Rookie: Feds, with characters like Matthew Garza stepping in. With so many storylines in motion, fans can expect a finale packed with reveals, danger, and chaos.

What happened in The Rookie season 7 episode 11?

The Rookie (Image via ABC)

In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 11, titled Speed, the pressure kicked in from the start when John Nolan and Celina Juarez took part in a routine undercover operation on a city bus. They were there to monitor pickpockets as part of a public safety assignment, but things took a sharp turn.

Two men hijacked the bus with a bomb and threatened everyone on board. What started as a minor surveillance job quickly became a crisis.

Nolan and Juarez were stuck on the bus with no weapons and no backup. Their main job became keeping the other passengers calm while figuring out how to stay alive. Nolan relied on experience and calm thinking, while Juarez showed how much she had matured. She kept a steady grip on the situation and didn’t panic. The hijackers demanded millions in cryptocurrency and proved they were ready to hurt people if their demands were not met.

One of the hijackers was shot, and the LAPD negotiated a deal to get him medical help in exchange for releasing some hostages. Among the released passengers was a woman named Cassie, who was supposedly pregnant. She claimed to be in pain and used that as a way to leave the scene without suspicion. But the truth came out fast—Cassie was actually Denise, and she was connected to a bigger scheme.

Denise was working with Monica Stevens, who had been off the radar since Season 6. As soon as Denise escaped, she hid in a parked car and pulled out a government ID she had swiped from another passenger.

She used a scanner to upload the data and then contacted Monica. Monica reminded her that she was being paid well and warned her to stay quiet if she wanted her child to stay safe.

The Rookie (Image via ABC)

Monica’s return was a big reveal. She was behind the house trap earlier in the episode that nearly killed Angela Lopez and Nyla Harper. Denise had leased the house under a fake name, and now the LAPD realized the bus hijacking was just a distraction for Monica’s larger plan. They arrested Denise, but she gave them nothing. She refused to speak or reveal who she was working with.

Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy’s unresolved tension came through during their scenes. They tried to keep things professional, but the past still lingered. Lucy made it clear she hasn’t moved on, and Tim knew he has work to do if he wanted to fix things between them.

By the end of the episode, the hostage crisis was over, but the bigger threat remained. Monica is back, and the LAPD has no clue what she’s planning next.

The Rookie season 7 episode 12 titled April Fools, is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9:00 PM Eastern Time on ABC.

