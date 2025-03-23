Oliver Stark discusses Buck and Eddie’s hinted romance in 9-1-1 season 7 

Oliver Stark, who plays Buck in 9-1-1, has hinted at romance between his character and Eddie (Ryan Guzman). During a conversation with TVLine interview, released on March 21, 2025, he discussed that their bond has grown over time.

"Mostly surprised in the sense of wanting to tread carefully. You don’t want to upset anyone, and you don’t want to lead anyone on in the wrong direction," he said.

From the beginning, Buck has been there for Eddie in ways that go beyond the typical friendship. He has stepped up for Eddie’s son, Christopher, becoming almost like a second father. There is another moment in season 4 when Eddie confides in Buck about his childhood trauma.

Is Buck ready to face his feelings for Eddie in 9-1-1? Oliver Stark weighs in

9-1-1 season 8 (Image sourced from ABC)

Oliver Stark discussed the evolution of their relationship that fans have been noticing over the seasons. He acknowledged that while Buck and Eddie’s bond has always been close, season 7 pushed things further, giving viewers even more to think about.

While talking about the moments where their relationship is called into question, Stark told TVLine:

“I was a little surprised by how head-on we wanted to face it."

One of the standout moments in season 7 is the heart-to-heart conversation between Buck and Eddie in episode 5. Here, Eddie opens up to Buck about his fear of not being a good father to Christopher, his son. Buck reassures Eddie, offering support. Their connection suggests that for Buck, it’s not just about being Eddie’s best friend but also about supporting him.

Stark explained that this emotional vulnerability between the two characters has always been present but it has been explored in season 7.

“It’s moments like that where you see the emotional intimacy between Buck and Eddie that goes beyond friendship,” Stark said in the interview.

Another key instance is when Buck risks his life to save Eddie in a dangerous rescue during 9-1-1 season 7 episode 8. Stark mentioned this particular rescue and Buck’s response is a defining moment for both characters.

“You see how far Buck is willing to go for Eddie. He’s not just his friend. He’s someone he’d go to any length for,” Stark said.

Throughout 9-1-1 season 7, the writers have left subtle clues that hint at a deeper romantic connection between the two. In an episode where Buck and Eddie are dealing with the fallout of Eddie's move to Texas, the emotional weight of their bond is evident.

In the interview, Stark reflected on how Buck's denial of his feelings could be attributed to the complicated emotional journey he’s on, navigating his dynamic with Eddie while also struggling with his own fears of rejection and vulnerability.

Stark noted that he is keen on emphasizing that although there are hints for something more, Buck has not fully realized it yet.

“I don’t think Buck has consciously considered that he might have feelings for Eddie.”

9-1-1 episodes are available to stream on Hulu and ABC.

