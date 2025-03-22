9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 drops a huge bomb about Buck’s love life

The latest episode of 9-1-1 season 8, titled Holy Mother of God, aired on March 20, 2025, and it did not hold back. Things kicked off with the 118 racing to a chaotic scene at a mega-church, where carbon monoxide poisoning caused the congregation to collapse.

Bobby ended up facing a tough moment of his own when he crossed paths with his estranged mother Ann after years apart. On the other side, Buck tried to adjust to Eddie’s move to Texas but clearly wasn’t handling it well. His attempt to distract himself by reconnecting with his ex, Tommy, only made things more complicated.

But Buck’s love life took center stage. In a direct conversation with Maddie, Buck was forced to face the idea that his feelings for Eddie might run deeper than simple friendship.

Maddie asked him straight out if he was in love with Eddie, and though Buck denied it, the moment left viewers questioning whether he was being honest with himself.

Here's what 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 revealed about Buck

In 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11, Buck's love life takes a dramatic turn that fans have been speculating about for years. The episode dropped a bombshell when Buck was confronted with the possibility of having deeper feelings for Eddie than just friendship.

As Eddie moved to Texas, Buck struggled to adjust to the emotional void left behind. His attempts to distract himself, like reconnecting with his ex, Tommy, only highlighted how much he was still struggling with Eddie’s absence.

The tension began building when Buck had a conversation with Maddie, which made viewers realize just how deep Buck's emotions for Eddie might run.

In an interview with TVLine on March 21, 2025, showrunner Tim Minear shared insight into the significance of the moment when Maddie asks Buck, "Are you in love with Eddie?" While Buck denies it, Minear revealed that the scene is meant to address the question that has been on fans' minds for years.

“I think it was something that had to be said, and it made sense for Tommy to say it. He was the perfect character to at least raise the topic.”

The conversation between Maddie and Buck was a pivotal one. Buck insists that he’s just been living in Eddie’s house and that it didn't mean anything more. However, his defensiveness around the situation suggests he might be hiding something even from himself.

When Buck says, "Everybody wants me to be hopelessly pining for my straight best friend," it’s clear he’s uncomfortable confronting the idea of his feelings for Eddie. But as Minear hints, this is a turning point in Buck's emotional journey.

"I don’t think Buck has consciously thought about being in love with Eddie. He wasn’t even thinking about kissing a boy until recently. But if I were Tommy, that would be a question I would have," Minear added.

In the same interview, Minear explained that the question of Buck’s feelings was always meant to come to light at some point.

“I think we’ve always known that this was going to be a conversation that needed to happen. The fans have been asking, ‘Is Buck in love with Eddie?’ and it just felt like it was time to address it.”

For Buck, this episode forces him to confront the depth of his attachment to Eddie. The show has always hinted at the bond between them, but this direct conversation makes it clear that there’s more to it than just a deep friendship. As Buck continues to process Eddie’s absence, he also has to grapple with these unspoken emotions, which will undoubtedly shape his path going forward.

By the end of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11, Buck finally unpacks his things in Eddie's house, a symbolic gesture of him accepting the reality of Eddie's departure. While Buck may not be ready to admit his feelings fully, the episode definitely sets the stage for more self-reflection on his emotional journey.

What the future holds for Buck and Eddie, or for Buck's love life in general, is still unclear, but 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 certainly planted the seeds for deeper exploration into Buck's heart.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 is available to stream on Hulu.

