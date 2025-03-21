Was Buck supposed to appear in 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey crossover? Explained

The 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey crossover aired on March 20, 2025, bringing together two fan-favorite shows in one high-stakes episode. The story centered on Angela Bassett’s character, Athena Grant, who boarded the cruise ship featured in Doctor Odyssey.

Athena was working alongside the FBI to investigate a suspected robbery targeting the ship’s vault. Her role allowed her to showcase her sharp instincts and dedication to her job, but it also stood out as something different from her usual police work back in Los Angeles.

This crossover marked the first time the two shows collided. Naturally, it sparked a lot of interest from fans curious about how a police procedural and a medical drama could connect. However, while Athena’s involvement made sense on paper, it also felt a little off given her history with cruise ships, especially after surviving a sinking one back in 9-1-1 season 7.

What many fans didn’t know at first was that the crossover almost included another familiar face. Oliver Stark, who plays Buck, revealed he was originally supposed to appear in the episode. His cameo never happened though, leaving viewers wondering how things might have played out if Buck had joined Athena on the ship.

Oliver Stark from 9-1-1 being a part of the Doctor Odyssey crossover plan

Oliver Stark as Buck in a still from 9-1-1 (Image sourced from ABC)

The 9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey crossover event on March 20, 2025, was a big moment for both shows. While Athena's appearance was key to the plot, many fans were left wondering why Buck didn’t make a cameo.

Oliver Stark, who plays Buck on 9-1-1, recently explained that he had been originally pitched for the crossover but was ultimately cut from the final plan. According to Stark, the idea of him appearing in Doctor Odyssey was pitched early on, but he was never given a concrete story arc for the crossover.

Stark revealed that when the idea for his cameo came up, the conversation was less about details and more about the general idea of his participation.

In an interview with ScreenRant on March 20, 2025, he recalled,

“There was no pitch. Well, there was a pitch of, ‘Would you want to do this?’ but no story pitch.”

Stark had agreed to the idea, excited about the possibility of interacting with the Doctor Odyssey crew. However, behind-the-scenes changes led to a shift in focus, and the storyline ended up only featuring Athena.

“Things moved in a direction where it was just Angela’s character,” Stark explained.

What might Buck's role have been if the cameo had gone ahead? Stark didn’t have a specific answer but made an educated guess.

"Having seen some clips from the show, I can make probably somewhat educated guess as to what it might have been, but I have no real knowledge," Stark said.

It seems that his character would have had a more meaningful role than just a brief cameo. There was a possibility of him having a storyline that would tie into the crossover, potentially offering something beyond just showing up for the sake of it.

Buck’s absence became more apparent as fans began to question how the crossover might have been different with him involved. While Athena’s role made sense due to her connection with the FBI and the case she was investigating, Buck’s character, known for his fun-loving personality and his integral role within the 118, could have added a lighter touch to the episode.

His interaction with the Doctor Odyssey crew could have been a fun and dynamic addition, bringing a bit of humor or tension depending on how the story was crafted.

In the end, it seems that scheduling and other changes led to Buck’s involvement being scrapped. Stark hinted at this when he said,

“I’m sure I would’ve had a good time over there. Next time.”

Fans are now left wondering if there will be future opportunities for Buck to appear in Doctor Odyssey, especially since the shows share a universe and there’s a chance to explore new dynamics down the line.

Stark's comments show that the decision to exclude Buck wasn’t about lack of interest but simply the direction the story took. It’s a missed opportunity for the crossover, but perhaps future crossovers will provide the chance for Buck to finally make an appearance.

9-1-1 and Doctor Odyssey crossover episode is available on ABC.

