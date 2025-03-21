There may be danger for Lucy after Seth Ridley’s latest development in The Rookie season 7

The Rookie season 7 episode 10 aired on March 18, 2025, delivering one of the most chaotic storylines in this season so far. Titled Chaos Agent, the episode packed a lot into one hour, from technical failures at Mid-Wilshire to the team unraveling a brutal stabbing case involving three teenage girls. But the biggest shock came when Seth Ridley’s lies finally caught up to him.

Ad

Throughout the season, Lucy Chen had grown increasingly suspicious of Seth, and episode 10 saw her suspicions being confirmed. She discovered that Seth had been lying about his cancer returning. He wasn’t seeing his old doctor anymore, and the new physician backing him up turned out to be questionable at best.

Lucy then teamed up with Tim Bradford and Sergeant Grey to confront him. Seth refused to take a blood test and instead chose to get fired from the force. Before leaving, he threatened to sue the LAPD for medical discrimination, but what really stood out was the way he blamed Lucy for exposing him.

Ad

Trending

In The Rookie season 7 episode 10, Seth’s exit felt more like the start of something dangerous rather than the end. The episode left viewers wondering if Lucy might become his next target now that he has nothing left to lose.

How Lucy might get caught in the crosshairs after Seth Ridley's departure in The Rookie season 7 episode 10

The Rookie season 7 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

After Seth Ridley’s firing in The Rookie season 7 episode 10, Lucy Chen’s situation becomes more dangerous. Seth’s angry reaction to being caught in his lies is just the beginning of what could be a much bigger problem. He didn’t just accept his fate when confronted, but instead made it clear that he blames Lucy for exposing his deception.

Ad

He even threatened to sue the LAPD for "medical discrimination," with his anger and desperation indicating that he won't let things go quietly.

Seth feels humiliated and has lost everything, and people who have nothing left to lose often take drastic measures. Lucy was the one who uncovered his lies about his supposed cancer diagnosis and exposed him for using a questionable doctor to back up his false story. This makes her the obvious target for Seth’s anger. His resentment is now laser-focused on her, and it seems like it could escalate.

Ad

Seth’s refusal to back down and his extreme reaction shows just how far he might go to make Lucy pay. He’s not just upset; he’s desperate and looking for a way to get back at her. The fact that he’s been fired from the force makes him feel even more cornered.

Lucy is now up against someone who is completely unpredictable. Seth might not be on the force anymore, but his actions are far from over. He could be planning something behind the scenes, with Lucy as his primary target.

Ad

The fact that Seth’s firing was based on his dishonesty rather than any formal criminal charges makes it all the more complicated. He doesn’t have the legal route to take revenge, but that doesn’t mean he won’t find other ways to strike back.

The Rookie season 7 episode 10 (Image via ABC)

Seth’s situation isn’t just a setback for him; it’s now something that could cause harm to Lucy. While he may not have power anymore, his need to settle the score could lead to dangerous consequences.

Ad

Seth is a loose cannon now, and his next move after what happened in The Rookie season 7 episode 10 could be anything but predictable. His firing may have seemed like the end, but in reality, it could be the start of a much darker story for Lucy.

Watch The Rookie season 7 episode 10 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback