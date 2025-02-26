The Rookie season 7 episode 8 recap: Does Nyla Harper catch the serial killer?

ABC's The Rookie season 7 episode 8 titled Wildfire premiered on February 25, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama takes forward the story of the LAPD officers on the show, as they navigate personal and professional challenges. In episode 8, the major storyline is Detective Nyla Harper pursuing serial killing suspect Liam Glasser, in the background of a devastating L.A. Wildfire.

The Rookie season 7 episode 8 starts with Nyla still being suspicious of Liam despite not having enough evidence, an arc that started in episode 5. She makes it her personal agenda to keep an eye on him at all times and even enlists her colleagues' help.

When the wildfire breaks out, Liam intends to kill another victim but Nyla is vigilant and finds his safehouse. With the help of Nolan, Angela, and Miles, Nyla arrests Liam after a fight. Liam is placed in a holding cell and Nyla decides to take her vacation days, bringing an end to the serial killer arc on The Rookie season 7.

The Rookie season 7 episode 8: Liam Glasser is finally arrested for his crimes

In The Rookie season 7 episode 8, Liam Glasser, the elusive serial killer who the LAPD has been pursuing for the past few episodes, is finally arrested after a tense and dramatic pursuit. Since the beginning of the episode, Nyla is adamant about her belief that Liam is the serial killer based on her previous interactions with him.

Even after the department cuts down surveillance on him because of budget issues, Nyla and her colleagues take it upon themselves to keep an eye on him at all times. While Nyla, Celina, and Lucy are following Liam on a hike one day, a wildfire spreads across Los Angeles. Nyla remains focused on Liam and searches his house when his family is evacuated and taken to James' community shelter.

A fight breaks out at the center, and Liam takes the opportunity to sneak out. He also picks up a homeless man to be his next victim and takes him to a safe house. At the shelter, Liam's wife defends him until presented with damning evidence. She then gives police a crucial lead to a house in her mother’s name.

At the house, officers found the victim barely alive, cuffed to a shower. Miles rescues him while Nolan has a confrontation with Liam. Nolan fights him off until Nyla and Angela arrive, subduing and arresting him. Liam is taken into custody, and Nyla refuses to interrogate him, hinting that she is finally done with Liam Glasser and the case.

At the evacuation shelter, another member of the community center, Kylie, kisses James while he is consoling her. James quickly pulls away, reaffirming his love for his wife, however, Nolan witnesses the kiss. Moments later, James and Kylie are shot by the gang members Kylie was involved with, leaving their fates uncertain. The episode ends on a dramatic cliffhanger, setting up more intense developments in The Rookie season 7.

Chenford confesses they still love each other in The Rookie season 7 episode 8

In The Rookie season 7 episode 8, Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen find themselves trapped in a wildfire because of Seth's negligence. While they are on their way to assist with Liam’s arrest, Seth fails to relay critical information about the fire’s changing direction, leading them straight into danger. With no way out, they take cover in the middle of the road under a fire blanket, believing they may not survive.

In this tense moment, Tim tells Lucy he wants to say something but she stops him mid-sentence, already knowing what he’s about to say. Tim finally confesses that he still loves Lucy and Lucy subtly admits she feels the same. After having a near-death experience, they have a conversation at the hospital about their priorities in life.

Lucy decides to move forward in her career and take the sergeant’s exam, which Tim supports, even offering to help her study. Meanwhile, Seth attempts to cover up his mistake, blaming the National Weather Service for the oversight. However, at the end of The Rookie season 7 episode 8, Tim and Lucy exchange knowing glances, suspecting the truth about Seth's behavior.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie season 7.

