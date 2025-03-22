“She knows”- Buck and Maddie’s discussion about Eddie in 9-1-1 season 8 sparks frenzy on X

In 9-1-1 Season 8, the show has continued to explore Buck and Maddie’s bond, especially after Eddie’s departure to Texas. Fans have been eagerly watching for any signs of romantic tension or deeper feelings between Buck and Maddie, especially as Buck continues to grapple with his feelings for his best friend Eddie.

While the show has hinted at their emotional connection, it’s the dynamic between Buck and Maddie that has many fans wondering if there’s something more. The tension between the two has been palpable in recent episodes, with moments of emotional support and raw honesty that have fans speculating about a potential shift in their relationship.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 11, sparked a frenzy on social media, especially regarding a pivotal conversation between ;Buck and Maddie about Eddie. In the episode, Buck is asked by Maddie if he’s in love with Eddie, and his reaction is nothing short of telling. His denial has left viewers divided, while Maddie’s response shows that she is acutely aware of what’s going on with her brother. Reacting to the conversation an X user shared:

"Maddie does NOT like it when Buck denies his feelings.. She knows but he doesn’t want to accept the thought of being in love with his 'straight' best friend."

It’s clear that Maddie understands her brother better than he realizes, and this tweet suggests that while Buck is in denial about his feelings for Eddie, Maddie is aware of it. Following the episode, fans of the show took to X to express their thoughts.

"It’s been a day and I still can't believe Buck said the words 'I'm not in love with my straight best friend Eddie' CANONICALLY IN THE SHOW," one fan tweeted.

"9-1-1 has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever (but I won’t be laughing) and make Eddie realize he’s in love with Buck after he reevaluates why he stopped talking to Tommy in the first place," another netizen commented.

"This is Eddie’s house, I’m not really a guest," anothe fan shared.

These tweets show some intense reactions to Buck’s words and the broader implications.

"Eddie teasing Buck about talking about him all the time and it's a little flirty a la kitchen scene and Buck's flustered and tries to deny it," one user shared

"this more than anything was the line that made me realize how gone on Eddie Buck is because what the fuck," an X user said.

"what if Buck doesn’t have his feelings realization until he’s reunited with Chris and Eddie and it slams into him like a truck and leaves him breathless and he truly has his 'oh' moment," shared another user.

These reactions explore the subtle yet important moments between Buck and Eddie that fans are obsessing over in 9-1-1 season 8. Fans are eagerly awaiting a moment like this, where Buck can fully acknowledge his feelings for Eddie.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 recap

9-1-1 season 8 (Image sourced from ABC)

In 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 titled Holy Mother of God, both Buck and Bobby find themselves facing tough emotional moments. The episode starts when the 118 responds to an emergency at a mega-church. During a faith healing service, churchgoers begin collapsing due to carbon monoxide poisoning. Bobby leads the team to get everyone out safely.

However, things take a personal turn when Bobby realizes the preacher at the church is his estranged mother Ann. They haven’t seen each other in years, and this sudden encounter brings up unresolved pain from Bobby’s childhood.

At the same time, Buck struggles after Eddie’s move to Texas. He moves into Eddie’s house hoping for a fresh start but finds himself surrounded by reminders of Eddie and Christopher. Buck tries to fill the void by connecting with Ravi, though the attempt feels forced and awkward. Things get even more complicated when he bumps into his ex-boyfriend Tommy.

They end up spending the night together, but the next morning Tommy suggests Buck’s feelings for Eddie might run deeper than Buck wants to admit. This leads Buck to question himself even more when Maddie bluntly asks if he’s in love with Eddie. Buck denies it, though Maddie seems unconvinced.

Meanwhile, Bobby learns Ann is terminally ill. The news forces him to reconsider their broken relationship. He finally lets his guard down and decides to make peace with her. By the end 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11, Buck also takes a step forward. He unpacks his belongings and begins settling into Eddie’s house, showing he’s ready to move ahead even if it’s difficult.

Watch 9-1-1 season 8 episode 11 on ABC and Hulu.

