The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

ABC's police procedural drama The Rookie Season 7 will return with Episode 12 on April 1, 2025. The show is led by Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, who is joined by an ensemble cast playing officers and detectives of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The upcoming episode of The Rookie will focus on April Fool's Day, where a prank through the LAPD's social media handle will lead to chaos across the city. As the team tries to control the situation, every character's skills will be put to the test, and fans can expect an action-packed hour filled with new challenges.

When will The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12 be released?

As stated above, The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12 titled April Fools will air on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on ABC.

The release time for the upcoming episode may vary in different regions due to the difference in time zones. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time April 1, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time April 1, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time April 1, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time April 1, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12?

Episode 12 of The Rookie Season 7, titled April Fools, is scheduled to air on ABC at its scheduled time slot. The episode will also become available for streaming the next day on Hulu.

A Hulu subscription is required to access these episodes, which starts at $9.99/month, and the platform offers different bundled plans with Disney+ and Max. Cable subscribers can also view episodes on demand through the ABC app and website.

A brief recap of The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11

In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 11, police officers John Nolan and Celina Juarez go undercover on a city bus to protect passengers as part of a new program. Their mission gets complicated when the bus is hijacked by two brothers who have a homemade bomb. Angela and Nyla research the suspects' backgrounds to learn their motives and associations.

When one of the hijackers is shot, the other strikes a deal to let half the passengers go in exchange for his brother getting to a hospital. The detectives realize that one of the hostages who got down from the bus is actually connected to the hijackers.

The passenger, a woman named Cassie, is seen escaping to a parking lot after stealing a government ID from one of the other passengers. From a car, Cassie calls Monica Stevens, the infamous villain for The Rookie who has been in the wind since the Season 6 finale.

Monica threatens her to not reveal her name when Cassie gets caught, and Cassie doesn't. However, Monica's return hints at some major conflicts in the upcoming episodes of The Rookie Season 7.

Preview of The Rookie Season 7 Episode 12

The logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"An April Fools' prank on LAPD's social media leads to citywide chaos. Meanwhile, John's skills are tested and Wesley is assigned a challenging case."

The promotional video for the episode opens with Tim and Lucy reuniting once again, this time with the excuse of April Fools, as Lucy says:

"It's April Fools Day, which means nothing counts."

The case next week also revolves around April Fools, where a prank by an LAPD intern leads to a disaster. He posts from the LAPD social media handle that all crimes are legal for the day, and the team hopes that people do not take it seriously.

Their hopes are trampled quickly when citywide chaos ensues. People are burning places, looting stores, and threatening officers in what seems to be a Purge-inspired episode. Fans can expect intense chase sequences, fight scenes, and every character in action as The Rookie team deals with a citywide tactical alert.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Rookie.

