The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

ABC's The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11 titled Speed will premiere on March 25, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on a hostage situation involving Celina and Nolan. Chenford fans will also see Tim and Lucy share a moment, as Tim questions Lucy's ability to make a difficult decision.

The Rookie Season 7 premiered on January 7, 2025. The current cast stars Nathan Fillion in the central role of John Nolan, along with Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O'Neil, Mekia Cox, Lisseth Chavez, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dewan, and Eric Winter. According to ScreenRant, Season 7 is slated for 18 episodes.

When will The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11 be released?

As stated above, The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11 titled Speed will be released on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The release time for the upcoming episode may vary in different regions due to the difference in time zones. Below is a list of select release timings:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time March 25, 2025 6 pm Mountain Standard Time March 25, 2025 7 pm Central Standard Time March 25, 2025 8 pm Eastern Standard Time March 25, 2025 9 pm

Where to watch The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11?

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11 will air on ABC tomorrow at its scheduled broadcast time. Other live streaming options include YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV which offer ABC as part of their subscription. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu the following day, March 26, 2025.

Select episodes of the show can be digitally purchased on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play. All seasons of The Rookie are now streaming on Hulu.

A brief recap of The Rookie Season 7 Episode 10

In The Rookie Season 7, Episode 10 titled Chaos Agent, the LAPD investigates the stabbing of three teenage girls. While Angela, Nolan, and Lucy focus on the case, a citywide police system failure causes major disruptions.

The investigation reveals that Grace, the girl who was seriously injured, was attacked by the other girls, Ava and Charlotte. Upon questioning, they claim that Grace was a bully. They devised the plan but blamed an AI named Zuzu for guiding them through it. This case highlights the darker side of technology if handled irresponsibly.

Meanwhile, Celina introduces her new boyfriend, Rodge, to Nolan. Rodge has previously made Nolan upset with his satirical songs about police, and Nolan disapproves of him. Rodge seeks the police's help because he is getting death threats, and they discover that his neighbor is behind it.

At the station, a power outage caused by a raccoon leads to a tense situation. A prisoner overpowers Smitty and steals his gun, but Tim eventually controls the situation. Another change comes in Seth Ridley’s career when his lies finally catch up to him. He is dismissed from duty for refusing a blood test to confirm his cancer diagnosis. Fans can look forward to how Seth takes revenge in the coming episodes.

Preview of The Rookie Season 7 Episode 11

The official logline of the upcoming episode reads:

"John and Celina find themselves in a hostage situation while undercover for a public safety initiative. Tim challenges Lucy's decision-making skills."

In the teaser for Episode 11, Celina is seen excited for her first real undercover assignment. Nyla warns her that she has to maintain her cover, and only take action when someone's life is at risk.

Celina's excitement quickly turns into panic when a gunman takes the bus hostage, claiming he is carrying a bomb. As Nolan and Celina navigate the situation without blowing their cover, the upcoming episode of The Rookie promises an action-filled hour.

