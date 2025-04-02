The Handmaid's Tale Season 6: Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6, the last season of the dystopian drama television series, is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on April 8, 2025. The season will consist of ten episodes and will follow a weekly release pattern until May 27, 2025.

Ad

The primary cast of The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 consists of Elisabeth Moss, Yvonne Strahovski, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, and Bradley Whitford, among a string of other characters and actors.

According to the trailer that was released on various social media platforms on March 19, 2025, the show's next season will witness a rebellion in Gilead. This uprising will be organized by the Handmaids and all the women who have been wronged by the State and its regressive systems. The show will also witness several supporters of the opposite gender contributing to the revolution.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader discretion is advised.

When is The Handmaid's Tale season 6 releasing?

Ad

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, the first three episodes of The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 will be out on Hulu. Subsequent episodes of the show will be released weekly (every Tuesday) until May 27, 2025. Below is a table summarizing what the release schedule of the show will look like.

Episode Number Episode Name Date of Release 1 Train April 8, 2025 2 Exile April 8, 2025 3 Devotion April 8, 2025 4 Promotion April 15, 2025 5 Janine April 22, 2025 6 Surprised April 29, 2025 7 Shattered May 6, 2025 8 Exodus May 13, 2025 9 Execution May 20, 2025 10 The Handmaid's Tale May 27, 2025

Ad

Does The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 have a trailer?

Ad

Yes, The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 has a trailer. A teaser for the show was released on February 12, 2025, followed by a full-length trailer on March 19, 2025.

At 2 minutes and 13 seconds, the trailer shows a mass revolution spearheaded by Elisabeth Moss' June Osborne in Gilead, wearing the infamous red Handmaid dress. The trailer also witnesses June having convinced a huge number of Handmaids to participate in the revolution who no longer wish to be oppressed by the malpractices of Gilead.

Ad

The trailer also finds Yvonne Strahovski's Serena Joy Waterford living a life surrounded by uncertainty with her child, following the death of Commander Waterford in season 5. Although the trailer does not imply that she will be an antagonist this season, her character throughout the seasons has always existed in a grey area. This makes the nature of her role in The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 somewhat unpredictable.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 6 will see a mass uprising in Gilead (Image via Getty)

The trailer also sees other handmaids including Madeline Brewer's Janine Lindo finally realizing the loopholes of Gilead's oppressive systems and no longer willingly serving its interests. The trailer sees her revolting against Ann Dowd's Aunt Lydia, a rare event in The Handmaid's Tale universe.

Ad

The trailer also finds several men playing allies to the revolution, including June's husband Luke Bankole, one of her biggest support systems. It also finds Max Minghella's Nick Blaine, June's lover and father of her children doing all in his capacity to make the revolution a success.

The trailer also features Bradley Whitford's Commander Joseph Lawrence, one of the main characters to have proposed the implementation of the Handmaid system in Gilead, attempting to dismantle the system from within and supporting the revolution.

Ad

Also read: Dying for Sex season 1: Release date & time, plot and everything we know so far.

Who is in the cast of season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale?

Ad

Elisabeth Moss will be reprising her character of June Osborne in season 6 of The Handmaid's Tale. O-T Fagbenle will also be reprising Luke Bankole, June's husband. Max Minghella and Yvonne Strahovski will be reprising Nick Blaine and Serena Joy Waterford, respectively.

Bradley Whitford will be reprising his role as Commander Joseph Lawrence, and Madeline Brewer will be reprising her role as Janine Lindo. Other cast members who are confirmed to be reprising their roles in the show, according to the trailer, are Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello, and Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue.

Ad

Also read: The Luckiest Man in America: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far.

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and Movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback