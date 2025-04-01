Dying for Sex season 1: Release date & time, plot and everything we know so far

Dying for Sex season 1, the first season of the highly anticipated comedy-drama miniseries, is scheduled for release on April 4, 2025, on FX on Hulu. The season will have eight episodes, all to be released on the same day. This miniseries will chronicle the life of Michelle Williams's character, Molly, as she navigates life following a breast cancer diagnosis.

As for the timing of the episodes' release, FX shows that drop on Hulu are typically available on the platform at 12:01 am ET, on the day of their premiere. Therefore, this show is expected to follow a similar release pattern, unless mentioned otherwise.

Release details for Dying for Sex season 1

Dying for Sex season 1 will be released on FX on Hulu on April 4, at 12:01 am ET. Since Hulu is only available in the United States, anyone outside the U.S. who wants to watch the series can access it by using a VPN.

By downloading a reliable VPN service such as Nord VPN or Express VPN, users can easily change their devices' location to the U.S. and enjoy the show without any hindrances.

Having said that given below is a breakdown of the release timings of the show on the platform in different regions, based on the specific US time zones they fall under.

Timezone Date Time Eastern Time April 4, 2025 12:01 AM Pacific Time April 3, 2025 9:01 PM Mountain Time April 3, 2025 10:01 PM Central Time April 3, 2025 11:01 PM

What is the plot of Dying for Sex season 1?

Season 1 of Dying for Sex centers on Molly, who is diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer. However, following the diagnosis, she decides to turn her life around by experiencing things she never did before. This includes leaving her husband and exploring intimate relationships with men to fulfill her desires.

The official description for the show from FX highlighting the show's plot reads:

"After Molly (Michelle Williams) receives a diagnosis of Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, she decides to leave her husband, Steve (Jay Duplass) and begins to explore the full breadth and complexity of her sexual desires for the first time in her life."

It also mentions:

"She gets the courage and support to go on this adventure from her best friend Nikki (Jenny Slate), who stays by her side until the very end."

Who is in the cast of Dying for Sex season 1?

The cast of Dying for Sex season 1 is led by Michelle Williams (Blue Valentine, Shutter Island, and My Week with Marilyn), who plays Molly. Supporting her is Jenny Slate (Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, Gifted, and It Ends with Us), who plays Molly's best friend Nikki.

The series also features Rob Delaney as Neighbor Guy, Esco Jouléy as Sonya, David Rasche as Dr. Pankowitz, Jay Duplass as Steve, Kelvin Yu as Noah, and Sissy Spacek as Gail.

The plot of Dying for Sex season 1 is inspired by the real-life story of Molly Kochan. Kochan shared her story on the Wondery podcast, which she co-created with her best friend Nikki Boyer.

The series is created by Elizabeth Meriwether and Kim Rosenstock with the former also serving as the showrunner. It is executive-produced by Elizabeth Meriwether, Leslye Headland, Kim Rosenstock, Katherine Pope, Nikki Boyer, Marshall Lewy, Jen Sargent, Aaron Hart, Hernan Lopez, and Shannon Murphy.

