Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 7, titled Buckle Up, is set to air on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9:00 PM on PIX and The CW. Last week's episode, Explosions, left Eden Vale shaken by a string of calculated bombings that weren't random but targeted.

Ad

The town faced chaos, the police scrambled to respond, and Detective Sam Hickman found herself pulled between duty and a devastating family secret that fractured her relationship with Sheriff Bill Hickman. While Jason tried to hold things together, it was clear Eden Vale was under attack—by someone who knows the town inside out and wants it destroyed.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

When will Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 7 be released?

Ad

Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 7 is all set to air on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Here is the complete release plan over different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 9:00 PM ET Pacific Standard Time (PST) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 6:00 PM PT Central Standard Time (CST) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 8:00 PM CT Mountain Standard Time (MST) Wednesday, April 2, 2025 7:00 PM MT Central European Time (CET) Thursday, April 3, 2025 2:00 AM CET India Standard Time (IST) Thursday, April 3, 2025 6:30 AM IST Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Thursday, April 3, 2025 1:00 AM GMT

Ad

Where to watch Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 7?

Catch Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 7 on PIX and The CW during its regular Wednesday night slot. The episode will be available to stream the next day on The CW's official website and CW app.

It's free to watch with ads, without a subscription. Viewers can also find the show on platforms like Roku, where The CW channel lets users stream new episodes shortly after they drop. The new episodes usually go live the morning after they air on TV.

Ad

Recap of Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 6

A still from Good Cop-Bad Cop (Image via YouTube/The CW Network)

Episode 6 of Good Cop/Bad Cop has taken a sharp turn into chaos, and Eden Vale will never be the same. Titled Explosions, the episode features a series of coordinated blasts rocking the small town, throwing the local police department into complete disarray.

Ad

What first seems like random destruction quickly turns into something far more calculated. These weren't just bombs—they were planted with knowledge of where they'd cause the most damage without killing too many people. That level of planning means the suspect isn't some outsider but someone who knows Eden Vale inside and out.

The episode splits its focus between the sabotage crisis and a huge family bombshell. Detective Sam Hickman, already struggling to work under her father, Sheriff Bill Hickman, is blindsided by a long-buried family secret.

Ad

The details of that secret aren't fully spelled out yet, but whatever is revealed has sent a shockwave through their already strained relationship. Sam has spent the entire season trying to keep things professional while Bill continues to treat her like a rookie instead of a capable detective.

Ad

This week, the tension boils over. Their arguments aren't just personal—they spill into how the case is being handled, putting the entire department on edge.

Jason Reid (Luke Cook) finds himself stuck in the middle. He tries to keep both Sam and Bill focused on the job, but his efforts don't go far. With explosions tearing through Eden Vale and the department barely holding it together, Jason couldn't stop his personal problem from crashing into his professional life.

Ad

The emotional fallout between the Hickmans adds another layer of stress to an already out-of-control situation.

Meanwhile, Sarika and Sam's slow-moving investigation into the old skeleton case finally starts to click into place. Clues tied to the explosions hint that the same person behind the bombings might also be connected to the remains found earlier this season. That raises bigger questions—is the whole town being targeted for something deeper? Are these attacks revenge, a cover-up, or both?

Ad

By the end of the episode, the suspect is still unknown, the Hickman family is more fractured than ever, and Eden Vale is left picking up the pieces—literally and emotionally. With only two episodes left, Explosions makes one thing clear: nothing about this case is simple, and it's all personal now.

What to expect from Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 7?

Ad

Episode 7, titled Buckle Up, picks up after the town-wide bombings left Eden Vale shaken. This week, Lou and Henry will investigate the suspicious death of a rodeo champion, which at first looks like a tragic accident but turns out to be a setup.

Meanwhile, Hank's decision about who gets to be his best man will cause unexpected tension among the group, adding some much-needed humor. On the serious side, Sam and Sarika will finally get closer to a breakthrough in the skeleton case, which could tie back to the explosions.

Ad

Catch Good Cop/Bad Cop season 1 episode 7 on April 2, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback