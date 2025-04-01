Why are there speculations about Peter Krause leaving 9-1-1? Details explored

Speculation about Peter Krause’s future on 9-1-1 has reached new levels after a batch of leaked behind-the-scenes set photos surfaced online on March 30, 2025, as reported by Decider. The images show what looks like a firefighter's funeral, complete with a 118 firetruck carrying a casket, Bobby Nash’s helmet and boots, and an American flag held up between two fire ladders.

Ad

Present at the shoot were several core cast members, including Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Lou Ferrigno Jr., and Anirudh Pisharody. Notably absent? Peter Krause himself.

Corinne Massiah, who plays May, was also photographed holding what looked like Bobby’s helmet. Fans quickly connected the dots, fearing the show might be killing off one of its most central characters. Krause plays Captain Bobby Nash, who has led the 118 since season 1 and has survived multiple near-death situations, including a heart attack and coma just last season.

Ad

Trending

The episode being filmed is believed to be part of the upcoming 9-1-1 season 8, episodes 16–18 block, following a dramatic two-parter slated for episodes 14 and 15.

Showrunner Tim Minear told Decider on March 6, 2025, that he planned to “blow it all the hell apart” in the second half of season 8, and this could be part of that plan.

Krause himself previously admitted in a March 2024 interview with TV Guide that he has “a few more [seasons] in him,” but fans aren't convinced that means Bobby is safe. With funeral visuals this public, the concern is that this time, 9-1-1 might actually be going through with it.

Ad

Is Peter Krause really leaving 9-1-1?

Peter Krause (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Right now, there’s no official confirmation that Peter Krause is leaving 9-1-1, but the panic is understandable. The recent set of photos showing Bobby’s apparent funeral stirred things up fast.

Ad

The images weren’t leaked quietly either—they were captured in broad daylight, showing the entire 118 crew in black, Athena and her kids walking behind a casket, and May holding Bobby’s helmet. For longtime fans, that was enough to sound the alarm.

9-1-1 may be staging another fake-out with Bobby, as it has before. Showrunner Tim Minear has said he avoids killing main characters without strong story reasons.

Peter Krause hinted in a 2024 TV Guide interview that he’s open to more episodes, and Angela Bassett told People she can’t imagine the show without Bobby and Athena. If Krause were leaving, there would likely be a bigger press announcement.

Ad

9-1-1 season 8 episode 12 recap

Peter Krause (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Maddie, still reeling from the trauma of being kidnapped and nearly killed by Amber, faces her first shift back at the dispatch center. As she tries to return to work, she’s hit with a panic attack while handling a call from a person trapped in a smoky room. The caller’s voice sends Maddie into a frenzy, causing her to struggle to speak, clutching her throat as flashbacks to Amber’s attack flood her mind.

Ad

While Athena and Chimney support her, Maddie’s road to recovery is far from smooth. She’s constantly battling the emotional scars left by the horrific experience. Showrunner Tim Minear hinted that Maddie’s journey is about addressing her mental and emotional health first, with the physical injury of her throat taking a back seat for now.

Meanwhile, Eddie, who moved to Texas to be closer to his son Christopher, faces his own struggles. His plan to join the local fire department falls through due to a hiring freeze, forcing him to take up work as a rideshare driver. This new job brings him plenty of personal disappointment, especially when he has to trade in his beloved truck for a more eco-friendly vehicle.

Ad

His relationship with Christopher, though improving, remains rocky. Christopher, hurt by Eddie's lies about his job, is understandably upset. But after an awkward confrontation, father and son share an emotional talk, and it seems they are slowly rebuilding their bond.

Eddie, however, remains isolated from the people he’s known, especially Buck. Despite being far away, Buck continues to support Eddie, encouraging him to stick it out in Texas for Christopher’s sake. However, the emotional toll of their distance is clear, especially after the “are you in love with Eddie?” conversation that continues to hang over their friendship.

Ad

Watch 9-1-1 on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback