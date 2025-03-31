“Not sure if it was a good one”- Hearties react as Charlotte Thornton’s name drops in the When Calls the Heart season 12 finale

The When Calls the Heart season 12 finale didn’t just end with a major move for Elizabeth and Nathan. It dropped a name fans hadn’t heard in nearly a decade. Charlotte Thornton, Jack’s mother and Little Jack’s grandmother, was suddenly brought back into the story via a letter to Elizabeth.

Ad

Last seen in season 3, the mention of Charlotte sparked immediate conversation online. Some fans were thrilled at the idea of her return. Others were frustrated that the show continues to tie everything back to Jack, years after his death.

Now, the fandom is openly debating what Charlotte’s name drop means for season 13.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The first major reaction came from a user who wrote:

“More #HiatusReflections...Will we see Charlotte Thornton in S13? Hearing her name in the S12 finale was a surprise! Not sure if it was a good one 🤔 #hearties.”

The comment basically sums up the mixed reaction — surprise, but not necessarily excitement. For some, Charlotte's name coming back felt like digging into a storyline the show had finally moved past.

Ad

Season 12 was focused on Elizabeth and Nathan’s growing bond and Little Jack’s health, not the shadow of Jack Sr., who died in season 5.

Three other comments reflected a similar mood. One fan said:

“Jack is dead because Dan chose to leave. It could have killed the show, but Kevin revived it... yet they have to keep pushing Jack on us nonstop. I have no desire to see Charlotte TBH. Bring N's mom & give us more background on him. Move N/E forward. Let Jack RIP. #Hearties”

Ad

Another fan added:

“Please don’t hate me, I know I’m in the minority. But I’m so not into the constant callbacks to Jack Sr. He died in S5... it hangs over every other character (not just Nathan) like an albatross.”

Another fan followed up with:

“I hope whatever part Grandma Thornton plays (if any?) is done thoughtfully and moves the N & E story along. Not to be insensitive, but for me 8+ seasons of mourning a TV character is... a little much 😬.”

Ad

Several fans feel Charlotte’s mention risks reopening old wounds, distracting from newer, stronger dynamics like Nathan and Elizabeth.

There’s also growing demand for Nathan’s backstory — fans would rather meet his mother than rehash Elizabeth’s past.

When Calls the Heart season 12 finale recap

Ad

The When Calls the Heart season 12 finale, titled Must Be Gold, packed a lot into its final hour. The biggest shift was Elizabeth’s decision to leave Hope Valley with Little Jack after a diabetes scare pushed her to act fast. Earlier in the episode, she received a letter from Charlotte Thornton—Jack’s mother—who now runs a boarding house in Cape Fullerton.

The letter suggested Elizabeth wasn’t doing enough to protect Jack’s health and pointed her toward a new insulin lab in the city. Elizabeth was annoyed at first, thinking Charlotte was being judgmental, but the situation escalated quickly.

Ad

Little Jack had trouble waking up. Faith discovered the insulin delivered that week hadn’t been properly refrigerated during transit, meaning his shots had been ineffective. The town scrambled to get a new shipment from Toronto, but the delay posed serious risks.

That’s when Elizabeth remembered Charlotte’s letter and made the tough call to head to Cape Fullerton, where better medical resources were available.

When Calls the Heart season 12 finale ends with Elizabeth preparing to leave Hope Valley quietly in the night. But Nathan shows up at the last minute with Allie, telling Elizabeth, “Where you go, I go.”

Ad

Ad

They all leave town together, effectively forming a new family unit. The When Calls the Heart season 12 finale also tied up other subplots, like the mystery of the gold coins—Rosemary solved it, linking the treasure to Edie’s late uncle Ernie, who had buried the coins to pay for school.

Meanwhile, Lucas seemed to be warming up to Edie, suggesting a new romance may be brewing.

But the biggest ripple of When Calls the Heart season 12 was Charlotte’s sudden reappearance—at least in name. Whether or not Brooke Shields returns, the stage is clearly set for a reunion in season 13.

Ad

Watch When Calls the Heart season 12 on the Hallmark channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback